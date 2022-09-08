Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards open for 2023—what you need to know

Also new for the awards is an exciting new category: Best Use of TikTok, presented by Ad Age and TikTok, which will be chosen by a jury composed of Ad Age editors and TikTok executives. Free to enter, the award will honor an agency or brand that understands TikTok's core DNA—showing the power of creativity is on the platform—and created work made for TikTok that drove cultural and/or commercial impact.

What are the deadlines for the 2023 awards?

Entries for the A-List & Creativity Awards will close earlier this year, ending on Dec. 6, 2022.

How much does it cost to enter?

Pricing for the A-List & Creativity Awards will be two-tiered: Standard pricing of $500 per category will be available until Nov. 2, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Afterward, pricing will be $650 per category until the final deadline of Dec. 6, 2022, at 5 p.m. ET.

The Best Use of TikTok award is free to enter.

How do I enter?

Instructions, criteria, eligibility and tips for entering can all be found at AdAge.com/ACAwards2023.