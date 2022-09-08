Special Report: Agency A-List & Creativity Awards

Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards open for 2023—what you need to know

The awards feature new categories; entries open Sept. 8 and close Dec. 6
Published on September 08, 2022.
Entries for the 2023 Advertising Age A List & Creativity Awards open today, Sept. 8, and include a total of 10 new categories, presenting more opportunities than ever to win.

The A-List & Creativity Awards honor the forward-thinking leaders, top agencies and creative innovators in the industry today. The long-running A-List is handpicked by the editorial staff at Ad Age, who comb through hundreds of submissions. The Creativity Awards are chosen by esteemed juries led by Ad Age.

What are the new categories in 2023?

The A-List Awards, which recognize the industry's best-in-class agencies, add four new categories for 2023: Business Transformation Agency of the Year, Experiential Agency of the Year, Healthcare Agency of the Year and Best Agency Culture. The Creativity Awards have five new categories—Film/TV/Video of the Year; Print/Design/Out-Of-Home Work of the Year; Social Campaign of the Year; Best Brand Social Media Presence of the Year and Creative Technologist of the Year.

Also new for the awards is an exciting new category: Best Use of TikTok, presented by Ad Age and TikTok, which will be chosen by a jury composed of Ad Age editors and TikTok executives. Free to enter, the award will honor an agency or brand that understands TikTok's core DNA—showing the power of creativity is on the platform—and created work made for TikTok that drove cultural and/or commercial impact.  

What are the deadlines for the 2023 awards?

Entries for the A-List & Creativity Awards will close earlier this year, ending on Dec. 6, 2022.

How much does it cost to enter?

Pricing for the A-List & Creativity Awards will be two-tiered: Standard pricing of $500 per category will be available until Nov. 2, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Afterward, pricing will be $650 per category until the final deadline of Dec. 6, 2022, at 5 p.m. ET.

The Best Use of TikTok award is free to enter.

How do I enter?

Instructions, criteria, eligibility and tips for entering can all be found at AdAge.com/ACAwards2023.

When are finalists and winners notified?

A-List winners will be notified in February and revealed in our March 13, 2023 issue. Creativity finalists will be announced online at AdAge.com in late March and winners will be announced live at the Ad Age A-List & Creativity Gala, which is slated for April 24, 2023, in New York.

Check out this year's honorees: The 2022 A-List winners are featured here and the winners of the 2022 Creativity Awards can be found here.

Good luck and we hope to see you at the gala!

Amani Duncan, CEO BBH USA, is A-List 2022 Agency Executive of the Year

Credit: Sean T. Smith

