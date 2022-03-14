The future is now for R/GA as it delivers on decades of promise

In an industry that regularly spawns hot shops, R/GA is more the legacy agency of the future. It may not be the stuff of which slogans are made, but it is living and thriving in the future that founder Bob Greenberg envisioned decades ago.

R/GA grew up building digital tools and services clients needed when they didn’t already exist, and still does. Today R/GA gets almost half its business—49%—from product and service design, brand and organization design, innovation, consulting, Venture Studios and licensing intellectual property.

The other 51%—the more conventional agency part—is doing quite nicely, too. R/GA logged 86 business wins in 2021, a pitch win rate of 76% that generated $97 million in global new business revenue, $70 million of that in the U.S. That meant the agency topped R3’s U.S. new business rankings and placed near the top globally. R/GA wins in 2021 included Amazon, Allianz, American Express, CVS, EA, LifeScan, Roku, Samsung and the XFL.

Combined with healthy growth from existing clients, an agency that two years ago was Ad Age’s “Comeback Agency of the Year” is now clearly all the way back—placing No. 2 on the 2022 Agency A-list.

All coming together

“A few years of work with this leadership team really came together in 2021,” said Global CEO Sean Lyons, who took over the role in 2019. “It shows up in terms of who’s right for R/GA in terms of the pitches we go after—and also the decisions on how we build teams and the work we’re creating.”

The agency’s stated purpose—“designing businesses and brands for a more human future”—really does guide what R/GA does, Lyons said. "It’s hard for an agency to have a purpose in some ways, because it’s a service industry and you work for a variety of companies. But it’s been an amazing tool for us to focus our thinking.”

