Special Report: ANA Annual Meeting
How the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust leveraged consumer data to debunk a $24 million myth
At last week’s Masters of Marketing conference, Ad Age and Neustar sat down with Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s Rona Nesbit to discuss how the Genius Awards winner and non-profit arts organization used customer data from first-time Broadway ticket buyers to reveal $24 million in revenue generated for the Pittsburgh Cultural District.
