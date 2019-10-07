Ad Age Custom Content
Special Report: ANA Annual Meeting

How the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust leveraged consumer data to debunk a $24 million myth

By Ad Age Studio 30 . Published on October 07, 2019.

At last week’s Masters of Marketing conference, Ad Age and Neustar sat down with Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s Rona Nesbit to discuss how the Genius Awards winner and non-profit arts organization used customer data from first-time Broadway ticket buyers to reveal $24 million in revenue generated for the Pittsburgh Cultural District.

