3 Cannes Lions trends in Entertainment—Gale’s Geoff Edwards shares his takeaways

This year was my first time serving as a jury president for Cannes Lions, and it was a career milestone. The Cannes Lions Selection Committee assembled one of the most globally diverse groups of jurors with whom I’ve ever worked. And they came from some of the most cultural places in the world: São Paulo, Shanghai, San Francisco, Stockholm, Spain, Sydney, Paris, Dubai, Johannesburg and the U.S. Their collective experiences made the time we had together a masterclass. I call them the Avengers!

Round one of judging started in April with a video conference call. There, we met Cannes Lions CEO Simon Cook

Simon Cook, Global Jury Director Lisa Berlin and the Cannes Lions support team. They briefed our nine selected jurors and then handed it over to me to share my vision for the Entertainment Lions.

My goal was simple: award “true entertainment,” not ads, as well as reward brands that push the category forward. Remember, the Entertainment category was introduced 12 years ago, so it’s still somewhat nebulous. It was critical that our jury defined the category through our choices, or it could be redundant to Film, Cyber or other categories. Entertainment, not just entertaining, was our evaluation compass.