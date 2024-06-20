Why Cannes is a hotspot for media data deals

Data galore
During Cannes Lions, multiple media companies announced that advertisers looking for more audience data would be getting their wishes granted.
Disney announced a partnership with Affinity Solutions, which will allow advertisers to plan and activate campaigns using data from 140 million debit and credit card transactions. The partnership aims at beefing up retail intelligence for advertisers in categories such as CPG to better understand transaction behaviors in TV advertising.
Albertsons also announced an expansion of its retail media offering in the days leading up to Cannes. The grocer launched Collective TV, which will apply its retail data to clients’ CTV campaigns, providing audience targeting and purchase measurement with Albertson’s first-party data, as well as access to video inventory through Google Display & Video 360, which includes YouTube. Additional partners in the announcement include The Trade Desk, LiveRamp, FreeWheel, iSpot and Clinch.
Meanwhile, CVS also used Cannes to launch its Trade Desk partnership, which grants advertisers self-serve access to its inventory for the first time.
In the entertainment space, Roku announced a partnership with Fandango before Cannes. In partnership with Fandango’s marketing intelligence arm, Fandango360, Roku will provide advertisers promoting theatrical releases the ability to measure effectiveness by how many viewers purchased tickets on Fandango after seeing an ad.
NBCU announced new measurement options for marketers seeking greater insights for ads during live events, such as sports. Using first-party data, NBCU will be able to provide granular insights on who viewed an ad within days, according to the company, such as types of car a viewer is in market for. NBCU will also construct audience segments for marketers to retarget those viewers in future advertising.
Publicis’s Razorfish debuted a new proprietary data tool, R-Index, created in partnership with Google Cloud. The tool uses AI algorithms to measure a brand’s overall marketing spend to aggregate insights into brand sentiment and equity, allowing advertisers to adjust investments accordingly.
And before Cannes, Nielsen announced the availability of LiveRamp data with Nielsen’s measurement platform Nielsen One. This will allow advertisers using Nielsen in ad deals to integrate additional audience data into planning and measurement across platforms.