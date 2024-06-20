Why Cannes is a hotspot for media data deals

“It’s more Trade Desk, more tech-media partnerships, more of the same,” said a media buyer, adding that the measurement conversation has died down as the industry continues to establish standards and pricing models around implementing multiple currency providers.

But while Netflix, NBCUniversal and Disney, among others, are active on the Croisette, the ad festival overall has been more muted on the media front. The leadup to the upfront buying season has become so crowded with festivals and events, that industry news has been stretched thin as market players seek to generate visibility throughout talks with advertisers, the media buyer said.

A second buyer also said that Cannes falls at a quiet time for media companies, after many announcements have already been made during the upfronts and NewFronts and as many agencies are heads-down in upfront talks.

The buyer added that data partnerships are part of traditional media’s attempt to counter audience declines across individual channels, and that their agency was pressed heavily by media partners in May to hurry tests to have results to share by Cannes.

“Data, data, data—when you can’t talk about ratings, you’ve got to talk about something else,” said the second buyer, adding that the constant flow of incremental announcements have begun to blur together. “It’s hard to track what the true benefits are. Sometimes I don’t think they have benefits, they’re just news.”

Judge for yourself: Below, Ad Age has rounded up the data and tech partnerships announced at Cannes.