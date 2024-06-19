Cannes Today—Musk meets marketers, Marcel explains ‘WoMen’s Football’—plus the Grand Prix winners

Musk on his F-bomb

He skipped last year’s Cannes, but Elon Musk proved to be a major draw this year, as festival-goers lined up more than an hour before his chat with WPP CEO Mark Read at the Palais. The X owner and Tesla CEO last year famously told advertisers who pulled X ads to “go f— yourself.” When Read asked him about the insult on Wedesday Musk pivoted, but only slightly, saying he wants X to be a “free speech” platform, and that he would give up ad dollars in favor of lighter censorship rules.

Read more from Ad Age’s Garett Sloane on what Musk told Read as well as what X CEO Linda Yaccarino has been up to at Cannes.

Meanwhile, Ad Age’s Brian Bonilla has the scoop on a private meeting Musk and Yaccarino had with senior marketing execs from big-spending brands, including the NFL, L’Oréal, Diageo, Bayer, Adobe, American Eagle, Qualcomm and Target. One person close to the situation said that Musk pleaded his case for brands to return to X.