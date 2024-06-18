Cannes Today—AI debate heats up, McDonald’s embraces failure—plus the latest Lions winners

Terrifying or comforting?

Of course, AI has plenty of haters, too. They include Tinx, a lifestyle and dating influencer with over a million followers on TikTok who slammed the tech during a panel moderated by Ad Age’s Garett Sloane aboard VaynerX’s yacht. “I’m terrified of AI,” Tinx said. “I don’t like it, I don’t trust it, it’s coming for our jobs,” she added, while also taking a shot at how brands are using AI.

But the platform where Tinx found fame is going all-in on AI—TikTok at the festival announced new AI-generated avatars for brands and creators, including allowing brands to make custom avatars based on a spokesperson or mascot. The announcement is already drawing criticism about potential ethical issues.

AI got some defense from a royal, with Princess Beatrice, a granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II, participating in a panel on “Emotional Intelligence in the AI Age.” Page Six reported that Beatrice, who is VP of partnerships and strategy for the software brand Afiniti, explained how technology “gave me a space to really be myself.” (She also apparently carried her own luggage “when schlepping to the South of France,” according to Page Six.)