Rogue site lets you 3D print Cannes Lions trophies

Nick Howard and Nick Stoner, a creative team who won two Grand Prix at Cannes for Supercell’s “Clash From the Past” campaign last year while working at Wieden+Kennedy, said it costs €5,000 to buy additional trophies beyond the single trophy each entrant receives upon winning at the Cannes International Festival of Creativity.

So, Howard and Stoner started “Awards For All,” an open-source catalog of 3D-print-ready files of every Cannes Lions trophy. Anyone can download the 3D files and print the exact trophy they won for free.

Cannes Lions organizers declined to comment on “Awards For All,” but it clearly strikes at one of the festival’s revenue generators—even if the 3D printed versions aren’t quite as striking as the real thing.

The effort is somewhat reminiscent of “Love the Work More,” a 2021 effort by two two young Vietnamese creatives to produce a free version of Love the Work, the festival’s subscription-only database of creative campaigns.