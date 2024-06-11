Two Cannes Lions winners, shocked at the cost of the festival’s signature trophies, have started a rogue operation that lets anyone 3D print them instead.
Rogue site lets you 3D print Cannes Lions trophies
Nick Howard and Nick Stoner, a creative team who won two Grand Prix at Cannes for Supercell’s “Clash From the Past” campaign last year while working at Wieden+Kennedy, said it costs €5,000 to buy additional trophies beyond the single trophy each entrant receives upon winning at the Cannes International Festival of Creativity.
So, Howard and Stoner started “Awards For All,” an open-source catalog of 3D-print-ready files of every Cannes Lions trophy. Anyone can download the 3D files and print the exact trophy they won for free.
Cannes Lions organizers declined to comment on “Awards For All,” but it clearly strikes at one of the festival’s revenue generators—even if the 3D printed versions aren’t quite as striking as the real thing.
The effort is somewhat reminiscent of “Love the Work More,” a 2021 effort by two two young Vietnamese creatives to produce a free version of Love the Work, the festival’s subscription-only database of creative campaigns.
“Awards can feel unattainable,” Howard said of the “Awards For All” effort. “Then you win and you find that they really are. This is a way for the whole team, from the traffic manager to the line producer to your parents, to participate and feel proud.”
“Anyone who’s won an award has a bullet point on their website. It’d be nice to have something on your desk,” added Stoner. “Paint it rainbow. Glue the Lion upside down. The point is, award-winning work takes a village and every team member should have the chance to celebrate the hours put into getting that award in the first place.”
The website encourages those who can afford the €5,000 to donate it to charity instead—“to keep investing in the industry’s future and ensure that award-winning creative is sustainable for years to come.”
To create the 3D files, actual Cannes Lions from past years were scanned and converted into files ready to print.
“The process was actually incredibly simple,” said Juho Norokytö, a 3D artist who worked on the project. “With 3D printing, you can print anything from a keychain to a car. We were able to create files for every award over a series of 20-minute Zoom calls. In the spirit of the campaign, we had to use the free Zoom, of course, hence the 20-minute limit.”
The printing process does take about 40 hours. “They may only weigh a few grams, but they’re incredibly intricate awards,” added Henkka Hämäläinen, a film producer who was also involved. “The Lion itself is quite detailed.”