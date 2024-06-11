Special Report: Cannes Lions

Cannes predictions—top creatives pick 45 campaigns to win Lions in France

A pair of Super Bowl campaigns and Marcel’s ‘WoMen’s Football’ film are among the front-runners this year
By Tim Nudd. Published on June 11, 2024.
Many of our panelists selected mainstream ads over niche awards bait in making their predictions this year.

Credit: CeraVe, Coca-Cola, Coors Light, DoorDash, Lynx, Orange

The biggest award show in the advertising world is upon us.

As we do each year, Ad Age asked top creative leaders from around the globe to predict which pieces will claim some of the top prizes at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity next week.

French agency Marcel’s “WoMen’s Football,” which topped the Clio Awards, The One Show and the ANDY Awards this spring, is certainly among the front-runners—it was chosen by many folks on our panel, too. Super Bowl campaigns including CeraVe’s “Michael CeraVe” and DoorDash’s “DoorDash All the Ads” also got plenty of love from our group of creatives—as the trend continues toward honoring ads people have actually seen, versus “awards bait.” 

Cannes Lions coverage

Visit adage.com/CannesLions2024 for coverage of the festival from Ad Age reporters on the ground all next week. And good luck to all the entrants.

2024 Cannes Lions predictions panel of creatives

Aaron Starkman, global chief creative officer, Rethink
Adam Kerj, chief creative officer, Accenture Song Europe
• Amy Ferguson, chief creative officer, Special New York
Andrés Ordóñez, global chief creative officer, FCB
Bianca Guimaraes, executive creative director, Mischief
Brent Anderson, global chief creative officer, TBWA\Media Arts Lab
Brian Siedband, co-chief creative officer, Quality Meats
Chaka Sobhani, global chief creative officer, DDB
Chris Beresford-Hill, global chief creative officer, BBDO
Debbi Vandeven, global chief creative officer, VML
Gabriel Schmitt, global chief creative officer, Grey
Jamie Falkowski, chief creative officer, Day One Agency
Javier Campopiano, global chief creative officer, McCann
• Margaret Johnson, chief creative officer, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Matt Murphy, global chief creative officer, 72andSunny
Natalie Lam, chief creative officer, APAC, Publicis Groupe
Omid Amidi, co-chief creative officer, McKinney
• Sam Shepherd, chief creative officer, Uncommon New York
Sean McBride, chief creative officer, Arnold Worldwide
Sophia Lindholm, head of creative, Forsman & Bodenfors Sweden
Saulo Rocha, chief creative officer, David Madrid
Shu Hung, global chief creative officer, AKQA
Tara Ford, chief creative officer, Accenture Song APAC & Latam
Vida M. Cornelious, senior VP of creative and strategy, T Brand/New York Times Advertising

100 Years of Meisterstück

Montblanc
Director: Wes Anderson

 

Jamie Falkowski: A team favorite around the office. A fun spot with a few extensions and the genius inclusion of an entirely new product. It felt like both sides embraced each other in the partnership—a must in order to come off as collaborative versus transactional.

The Art of Hack

Samsung
Agency: Cheil Spain

 

Javier Campopiano: A funny poke in the face of the super stern Hacienda, aka the Spanish tax agency. By turning high-end Samsung TVs into frames for art to be displayed in them, the brand could give discounts to consumers. (Art pays 10% less taxes than electronics in Spain.) It is more than a hack—it is a nice truth about the product, as the screens do look like beautiful frames, connected with a sharp finding and tapping into a strong human truth: Who doesn’t like to stick it to the tax agency?

The Banned Book Club

Digital Public Library of America
Agency: FCB Chicago

 

Margaret Johnson: I love The Banned Book Club. It’s not about silencing one point of view, it’s about unsilencing all points of view. The technology is also incredibly ambitious, having geo-fenced over 2,000 libraries.

Ballboards

Mercado Libre
Agency: Gut São Paulo

 

Adam Kerj: So simple and playful. Known for having the fastest delivery in Brazil, Mercado Libre showed up at a top football match and made sure the ball was returned to the game as quickly as possible after going out of play—like magic, from a digital board at the corner of the the pitch. Brilliant idea that stands 100% on the brand truth.

Cars to Work

Renault
Agency: Publicis Conseil

 

Shu Hung: Renault partnered with the French agency that provides practical and financial aid to job seekers. By inviting people to use cars who could not otherwise access them to find and retain work, they provided a truly helpful service and highlighted their larger efforts of everyday mobility. A project that connected brands and products to people to serve a real human need.

Channel 4 Idents

Channel 4
Agency: 4creative

 

Omid Amidi: The f***ing craft. To within an inch of its life. It’s beautiful, funny, touching, raw, everything and anything. I’m not British but I felt like I understood what Britain has, is and will stand for. I only wish (selfishly) Mike Skinner from the Streets narrated it.

Coors Lights Out

Coors Light
Agency: Rethink

 

A great example of using a short-term trend for marketing is the “Lights Out” campaign by Coors Light.

Tara Ford: Love a brand that jumps on a real-world event, especially when that event involves their own “unfortunate” mishap—when Shohei Ohtani hit a digital Coors Light ad with a foul ball, leaving the sign damaged with a black square. In just a couple of days, the brand replicated the mishap across brand assets, including a limited-edition can. A brilliant example of reactive marketing, confident and playful.
Bianca Guimaraes: A fun example of turning a negative into a positive. They were super reactive and messed with the packaging—not every brand is willing to go there. It went beyond what a regular brand would do. Most might post on social, but Coors went further. P.S.: Molson Coors is a client of ours, and we had that frustratingly respectful moment of, “Damn, that’s good. Why didn’t we think of that?”
Brent Anderson: Brilliant, subversive, reactionary idea that quite literally only they could do. No sponsorship. No athlete endorsements. Honestly, this initiative makes them the official beer of MLB regardless of what the official signed contracts might say. Pure internet cotton candy.
Omid Amidi: Sometimes, you want to award not the creative necessarily but the relationship with a client and the willingness to hold hands in the name of creativity. They quickly turned a media event into not just a social post or a boring response ad, but a commemorative LTO that included packaging. That’s tough.
Sean McBride: While I can’t be sure how many people actually experienced Coors Lights Out in the wild, it’s certainly an idea conceived and executed with a mass audience in mind. It’s so smart, but it’s also simple and fun and connects to culture effortlessly.

The DiversiTree Project

Claritin
Agency: Energy BBDO

 

Brent Anderson: Perhaps it’s because this time of year I am quite literally overrun by allergies, and I have an affinity for Claritin in great quantities. This idea is lasting and important. Strong (not universally accepted) insight that the company was brave enough to get behind and stand behind. When you begin to influence local city councils and governments for good, you have a real shot at eventually making a difference. Here’s to hoping Claritin sticks to it for years to come. 

DoorDash All the Ads

DoorDash
Agency: Wieden+Kennedy Portland

 

Brian Siedband: This is one of those ideas where it’s like, can we actually do this? And most people would be like, no, it’s impossible, or it’s possible but way too much work, or OK, but not literally alllll the ads. They faced all that and didn’t just pull it off, but made it playful and engaging. And brought “Your Door to More” to life in a much bigger way than a 30-second Super Bowl ad alone could have.
Chris Beresford-Hill: Really creative, real spend, real impact, real results.
Vida M. Cornelious: They made “Your Door to More” the ultimate invitation for Super Bowl watchers. They get kudos for hacking the big game. And delivering every product advertised to someone willing to play along is a pretty genius product demo and social media strategy all wrapped into one.

Dr. Rick

Progressive
Agency: Arnold Worldwide

 

Chris Beresford-Hill: Dr. Rick needs a gold. Every new chapter is hilarious, quotable and reminds me that I am both getting older and need to get home and auto insurance from Progressive.
Margaret Johnson: The Progressive campaign should win big. Claiming “they can’t protect you from becoming your parents, but they can protect your home and auto” is a simple and hilarious platform that’s easily campaignable and can go on forever. More of these, please.

The Edible Mascot

Kellanova/Pop-Tarts
Agency: Weber Shandwick

 

Chaka Sobhani: Our jolly Pop-Tart mascot enthusiastically works the crowd, only to be lowered into a giant toaster at the end of the game … and devoured by the winning team, all in front of the most wholesome of family audiences. The brand doesn’t just sponsor the event but becomes a headliner in its own right and one of the biggest talking points of the game. Simply brilliant. 

Emergency Pizza

Domino’s
Agency: WorkInProgress

 

Brian Siedband: A fun way to execute a BOGO offer that really could have been done for any product, the Emergency Whatever. But in a time of inflation and financial uncertainty, there’s something about an Emergency Pizza that’s just the right amount of dumb (in a good way).

The Everyday Tactician

Football Manager (Xbox/Sega)
Agency: McCann London

 

Matt Murphy: Conceptually, I love the crossover between gaming and real life, with the ultimate prize being to win a chance to play the game “in real life.” It reminded me of “Moneyball” and how all the data can become fascinating inputs, all in pursuit of winning. With AI dominating the conversations these days, it’s nice to see humans still have a chance.
Gabriel Schmitt: One of the best product demos ever. It proves—in real life, and at the highest stakes—that the game truly reproduces what being a football manager is.

Flip Park

Samsung
Agency: Iris London

 

Shu Hung: The brand built a custom skate park in Shoreditch and used Samsung flip phones to capture and share the best moments in cool, dynamic videos. The authentic connection to the skate community and the invitation to enjoy a well-built skate park made this a very compelling project for me.

Funeral, Robbery

Lynx/Axe
Agency: Lola Mullen Lowe

 

Javier Campopiano: A twist on the historical Lynx strategy. And the result is magnificent: pure comedy like the kind we love in great shows or short films but that we have been missing in ads lately. The magic is in the production, and in the fact that the two plots are so dark: death and crime.
Saulo Rocha: From a strategic point of view, it’s refreshing to see how Lynx and LOLA MullenLowe managed to find a new angle for a concept everyone felt was dead and buried. Execution-wise, the films are a perfect mix of quirkiness and brilliance: excellent photography, outstanding casting, skillful direction, sharp humor and precise editing. I keep watching them over and over, discovering something new each time.

Fuzzy Feelings

Apple
Agency: TBWA\Media Arts Lab

 

Aaron Starkman: What do you get at the intersection of an entertaining product demo, the timeliness of the holidays and excellent film craft? You get “Fuzzy Feelings.” What a crowd pleaser.
Andrés Ordóñez: Everything we’ve come to expect from the tech giant—emotional, beautifully crafted and subtly integrated with their latest technology. The film’s strength lies in its ability to evoke genuine emotions and create a narrative that feels both personal and universal. High production value and a strong storyline make it not just an advertisement but a piece of art.
Sam Shepherd: A story about the power of craft, told using world-class craft. Apple proves that sometimes going back to the basics can be radical.
Vida M. Cornelious: Watching the craft of stop-motion come alive in this “Boss vs. Employee” story made it an engaging watch with an even more rewarding message about the value of kindness at the holidays.

Galaxy Fold Experience

Samsung
Agency: Cheil Korea

 

Natalie Lam: This isn’t the first time Samsung has hacked iPhones to sell Galaxy phones, but this iteration is tempting, playful and entertaining. It’s also a hard-working product demo that achieved massive reach and results.

Gamma Wave Sound

SoundCare
Agency: Droga5 Tokyo

 

Adam Kerj: Gamma wave modulation technology is a beautiful, groundbreaking approach to cognitive care for dementia patients and broader society. Because Japan consistently has the oldest population in the world, its seniors are in need of alternative preventative measurements without changing diet and exercise routine. To me, this is a deeply human creative idea.

I’m Dying Inside

Modibodi
Agency: Howatson+Company

 

Chaka Sobhani: The world of brands and entertainment can be a difficult one, but the launch of Modibodi’s period wear shows a real understanding of creating for a specific platform in the form of TikTok’s first-ever period drama. Well written and cast, this bite-sized series puts its audience first and the brand second by creating something genuinely entertaining and engaging to its Gen Z audience. 

Lap of Legends

Michelob Ultra
Agency: FCB New York

 

Debbi Vandeven: A compelling use of AI and innovation. The idea of bringing back six Formula 1 racing legends to compete “live” against Logan Sargeant, today’s top racer, worked well with Michelob Ultra’s positioning that celebrates the balance between fitness and fun. By analyzing hundreds of races and hours of race footage and factoring that data into each racer profile, when the race aired it became an exciting must-see event.

The Last Barf Bag

Dramamine
Agency: FCB Chicago

 

Sam Shepherd: There should be a whole category dedicated to the “stickiness” of an idea name alone and its ability to grab your attention and spread in culture. This is your winner.

Life Extending Stickers

Makro
Agencies: Grey Colombia and VML Colombia

 

Brent Anderson: Turned existing media that has been around for years and ignored by all (fruit stickers) into a clear, design-first means of cutting down on food waste. Effortless. Simple. Analog. Low-cost. Low-tech. In-store marketing is similarly restrained, simple and elevated.

The Literacy Pen 

World Literacy Foundation 
Agency: Media.Monks

 

Shu Hung: This project combines human insight with technology and seeks to serve a real need. Google and the World Literacy Foundation worked together to acknowledge and support those who are unable to read with a physical pen, which also helps teach users how to read and write. Its accessible design offered a simple and modest solution that anyone can easily use.  

Make It KFC

KFC
Agency: Ogilvy Cape Town

 

Saulo Rocha: One of my favorite ideas of the year. I’d kill to have been in the room when the creatives came up with it. What sets it apart for me, though, is that it’s not just fun for the sake of it—it’s 1,000,000% on brand. It expands one of KFC’s most unique selling propositions and makes it limitless in a very tangible way. Can pizza be a bit more KFC? Sure! Ice cream? Why not?! And the food of their competitors? Hell yeah. Brilliant work, and I can only imagine how tasty these new recipes must have been.

Michael CeraVe

CeraVe
Agency: Ogilvy

 

Debbi Vandeven: A clever social effort to build brand awareness for the CeraVe brand. It wisely seeded social channels and got influencers talking in the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl—spreading an intriguing conspiracy theory that Michael Cera was behind the skincare line. Name recognition and searches for the brand went through the roof. I loved the fact that it was a very fun, engaging way in, especially in a category that’s generally been very serious. The misdirect even allowed CeraVe to emphasize the fact that it was developed by dermatologists.
Brian Siedband: It’s tough to pull off an elaborate hoax around a brand and celeb in a way that doesn’t make people skeptical or leave them disappointed when the rug is pulled. This one was just weird enough in every aspect—the brand, the celeb, the entire build-up—that it was fascinating and ultimately highly entertaining.
Jamie Falkowski: The perfect example of what many brands will try for in future Super Bowl spots: taking the investment of a :30 or :60 and turning it into a multi-week sprint. Every piece was constructed to drive another part of the conversation.
Sean McBride: I think the momentum will continue for the CeravVe campaign from Ogilvy. It’s a rare piece of work that’s celebrated both by prominent industry leaders and my 14-year-old daughter. 
Chris Beresford-Hill: I am a rule breaker in picking my own work here. Not because it broke category norms, won TikTok or had big results, but because I did not peg it as an award winner. I thought it was probably too American for the jury room. We were doing it because it was the right idea for the brand and audience; the awards are a true byproduct. Also, Michael Cera has no idea what the Cannes Lions are.

Money Never Felt like Monzo

Monzo 
Agency: Uncommon Creative Studio

 

Amy Ferguson: Very jealous of this beautifully simple campaign. It feels both classic advertising and modern at the same time. The visuals are compelling and fun to watch. I’m always amazed by work that proves you can say a lot without saying a lot.

Next to Stok’d

Stok’d
Agency: Angry Butterfly

 

Stok'd Cannabis cleverly got around ad restrictions by promoting the businesses next door.

Credit: Stok'd Cannabis

Chaka Sobhani: Advertising cannabis is a legal nightmare, but with a bit of smart thinking, “Next to Stok’d” put this retailer on the map—or rather, next door. With tongue firmly in cheek, random ads and social posts for businesses ranging from a local bookstore to a neighborhood nail salon all end by showing their location—right next to a Stok’d Cannabis store. Full of cheeky little touches, this is an example of how to take a disadvantage and turn it into your advantage.

No Lay’s, No Game

Lay’s
Agency: Slap Global

 

Javier Campopiano: A celebrity-themed spot/stunt starring Thierry Henry and David Beckham that was shot live in five minutes. A huge production feat that required a lot of logistical maneuvering and some cool technology. And it could have gone totally wrong, which reminded me some of the best things Maxi Itzkoff—Slap founder and a close friend—and I did together at Del Campo. Most important, the product is at the very center of the idea. The campaign left anyone without a bag of Lay’s feeling like they were missing out in a major way. We need more of this type of work today.

NWSL: For Your Consideration

Nike
Wieden+Kennedy Portland

 

Gabriel Schmitt: This is a great Trojan horse. By submitting the National Women’s Soccer League’s 2023 season to the Golden Globes in the Best Drama Television Series category, Nike is saying everything we need to know about the league in an incredibly fresh way and with a great ROI. I am so jealous of this one.

Operation No Grey

Fiat
Agency: Leo Burnett Italia

 

Saulo Rocha: Hey, purposeful work can be fun! It’s something that not many brands have explored, which is why “Operation No Grey” from Fiat is so refreshing for our industry. It’s not every day that a car company removes one of its best-selling paint colors from its portfolio just to make the world more colorful. But when your brand represents the passion and irreverence of a whole country, that’s the least you can do, right? Bold and iconic.

Petacos

Poker
Agencies: Buentipo Anchor, DDB Colombia

 

Saulo Rocha: Resourcefulness is a trait that runs deeply in the DNA of Latin American people. This idea proves I’m not exaggerating. They turned one of the most basic assets of a beer brand into a scalable stationary design solution, converting an object that was piling up in the back of small stores into modular decoration systems that could transform their businesses. With little, they achieved a lot. What I really love about it is, besides being functional, these designs look much cooler than the typical props you find in a regular bar.

Pink Glove

Kundal
Agency: Cheil Worldwide Seoul

 

Shu Hung: Kundal worked with Cheil to create a bath scrubbing glove for Korean women that also served as a guide for breast self-exams. Alarmingly, Korea has one of the highest rates of breast cancer in Asia. This simple device highlighted that, while providing a useful tool to address early detection. This project shined a light on a growing issue in a way that was clever and easy to understand. 

The Plastic Forecast

Minderoo Foundation
M&C Saatchi Australia

 

Tara Ford: We are well versed on plastic in our oceans and water. This campaign draws our attention to “plastic rain” by using an estimate in daily weather reports. I particularly liked how they integrated the Plastic Forecast into every French weather report on the week the United Nations met in Paris to discuss plastic production.
Sophia Lindholm: I love the fact that to generate attention for a global problem that has become overwhelming, this campaign makes the problem literally rain all over us. By doing so, it makes it impossible to ignore. The idea also created almost immediate results with the potential to bring about real change.

Play It Safe

Sydney Opera House
Agency: The Monkeys

 

Matt Murphy: The first time I watched it, I really liked it. The second time, I appreciated it even more. The third time, I truly loved it. The storytelling in the song is matched only by all the amazing details in the craft. “Play It Safe” is the right message, albeit tongue in cheek, to an industry ripe for change.
Natalie Lam: The humor in this film is uniquely Australian, but the more I rewatched and listened, the more I could appreciate not only the lyrics and humor, but every scene, every frame, every detail, every performance—it’s all perfect. To me, this is the gold standard of perfection, craft and epicness, created to celebrate 50 years of the Sydney Opera House.

Recycle Me

Coca-Cola
Agency: Ogilvy New York

 

Gabriel Schmitt: In a world where everything is tech and AI and complex, here comes Coke with a clean, iconic and, dare I say, wonderfully old-school idea. It’s bold to intervene on the most famous logo on earth, and it makes sense to do it for this type of messaging.

Right to Care Card

Quezon City Government
Agency: MullenLowe Treyna

 

Javier Campopiano: The most creative solutions aren’t always the flashiest ones. In the Philippines, same-sex unions are not legally recognized. This poses a serious obstacle when those in same-sex couples find themselves in the midst of a medical crisis and important decisions can only be made by legal spouses or next of kin. This idea used a familiar legal document to answer a problem that wasn’t going to be solved through legislation any time soon. By finding a simple loophole, they created an immense amount of conversation and political agency.

Room for Everyone

Mastercard
Agency: McCann Poland

 

Andrés Ordóñez: This initiative redefines business competition by transforming it from a source of fear to an opportunity for growth and inclusion. It showcases Mastercard’s commitment to financial inclusion for Ukrainian refugees, addressing evolving tensions and cultural integration. By using data-driven tools, the campaign educates Polish entrepreneurs on the benefits of Ukrainian businesses, positively shifting perceptions. It addresses a current global migration crisis in a scalable way to offer a model that can be implemented anywhere Mastercard operates.

Sammakorn Not Sanpakorn

Sammakorn
Agency: Choojai and Friends

 

Chaka Sobhani: I’m not sure the housing development category has yielded the most memorable work, but “Sammakorn Not Sanpakorn” is about to change all that. A piece that warrants many replays, I challenge you not to smile ear to ear on each viewing. One of the most memorable, crazy funny and well-crafted pieces this year. The casting, performances and editing ensure every frame sets up one of the most original and fresh takes on getting your name across in years. 
Natalie Lam: This film is like a roller-coaster ride—once you’re on, you don’t know what twists and turns you’ll take. It’s slapstick, it’s raw, it addresses a universally relatable pain point, it’s bonkers—this degree of unfiltered creativity is something that many other markets can only dream of. All the product features are blatantly integrated into the story, but they do it in such a creative way. It’s a good reminder to all creatives to be brave and never lose our sense of play.

Smack for Heinz

Heinz
Agency: Rethink

 

Andrés Ordóñez: This OOH campaign is a superb response to a real sales issue, executed in a clever and ownable way. They tapped into the brand’s famous bottle-smacking behavior on billboards that dispense ketchup outside restaurants that don’t serve Heinz. A great example of what can happen when you combine creativity, strategy and a little risk, making it a strong, simple contender.

Snoop Dogg Goes Smokeless

Solo Stove
Agency: The Martin Agency

 

Javier Campopiano: There was much debate about this ad, but one thing it achieved was brand awareness for Solo Stove. Sometimes great advertising doesn’t match with great research, or even with a great product, but this was a formidable stunt by the perfect playbook of today’s best practices, combining a celebrity, use of social channels and traditional media.

Thank You, France

Etsy
Agency: Orchard

 

Aaron Starkman: Etsy’s Super Bowl spot was my favorite because it just made me laugh the most. A nice bonus was not seeing a single celebrity anywhere in sight. I could outline all 11 reasons why this is a comedy masterclass, but I’d rather you just watch it.

Turkey Sized Meatball

Ikea U.K.
Agency: Mother London

 

Amy Ferguson: Oh man, I really love that big, dumb meatball. It’s joyful and stupid and fun, which is my favorite kind of advertising.

What the Football

Nike
Agency: Wieden+Kennedy Portland

 

Amy Ferguson: I’m obsessed with last year’s epic Nike Women’s World Cup film. It’s such a silly premise, and the execution is crafted perfectly. I love so much about it. The writing is brilliant. The casting. The pacing. All the little jokes. And it’s got a killer ending. I’ve watched it millions of times (my kids are obsessed) and it never gets old.

Windows

British Airways
Agency: Uncommon Creative Studio

 

Tara Ford: Charming, low-fi and oh so human. This work doesn’t tell you what to think, it just lets you feel. It reminds you of the wonder of flying and the feeling of traveling to another space and place on the planet. So simple and restrained.

WoMen’s Football 

Orange 
Agency: Marcel Paris

 

Debbi Vandeven: This concept used visual effects to perfection. It took aim at a very real prejudice—that women’s sporting events are not as exciting or athletic as the men’s events—and turned it on its head. The surprise factor was so real, and the proof was indisputable. It generated such amazing PR and changed attitudes everywhere. Women’s sports are having a great moment, and I hope that only continues thanks to efforts like this one.
Sophia Lindholm: As a female creative and former football player myself, this is one of those brilliant ideas I wish I’d thought of. Celebrating and showcasing the women’s team’s skills in a way that wins over even the most skeptical critics is pure genius.
Tara Ford: It’s a simple idea, executed in a compelling way. Regardless of your previous opinions, it makes you feel the desired response. It’s undeniable. Great football is great football, no matter the gender or team. And I love how this addresses bias in an uplifting way. Goosebumps upon first viewing. 
Vida M. Cornelious: Excellent execution of deepfake technology. The digital reveal made for a memorable moment to clearly illustrate the gender bias we have in not recognizing the excellence of women’s sports.
Adam Kerj: I found myself in a weirdly conflicted state of envy and gotcha-moment when my own bias hit me the first time I was hypnotized by this profoundly clever celebration of the incredibly talented (and very real) Les Bleues, not the deepfake Les Bleus. Extraordinary. 
Aaron Starkman: Ad people loved it, and non-ad people loved it even more. And what’s not to love? My sister and friend sent it to me. That’s the kind of reaction we all strive for.

Headshot of Tim Nudd
Tim Nudd

Tim Nudd is Creativity editor at Ad Age. He was previously editor in chief of the Clio Awards and Muse by Clio, and has also served as creative editor at Adweek.

