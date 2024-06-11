Cannes predictions—top creatives pick 45 campaigns to win Lions in France

Debbi Vandeven: A clever social effort to build brand awareness for the CeraVe brand. It wisely seeded social channels and got influencers talking in the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl—spreading an intriguing conspiracy theory that Michael Cera was behind the skincare line. Name recognition and searches for the brand went through the roof. I loved the fact that it was a very fun, engaging way in, especially in a category that’s generally been very serious. The misdirect even allowed CeraVe to emphasize the fact that it was developed by dermatologists.

Brian Siedband: It’s tough to pull off an elaborate hoax around a brand and celeb in a way that doesn’t make people skeptical or leave them disappointed when the rug is pulled. This one was just weird enough in every aspect—the brand, the celeb, the entire build-up—that it was fascinating and ultimately highly entertaining.

Jamie Falkowski: The perfect example of what many brands will try for in future Super Bowl spots: taking the investment of a :30 or :60 and turning it into a multi-week sprint. Every piece was constructed to drive another part of the conversation.

Sean McBride: I think the momentum will continue for the CeravVe campaign from Ogilvy. It’s a rare piece of work that’s celebrated both by prominent industry leaders and my 14-year-old daughter.

Chris Beresford-Hill: I am a rule breaker in picking my own work here. Not because it broke category norms, won TikTok or had big results, but because I did not peg it as an award winner. I thought it was probably too American for the jury room. We were doing it because it was the right idea for the brand and audience; the awards are a true byproduct. Also, Michael Cera has no idea what the Cannes Lions are.

Money Never Felt like Monzo

Monzo

Agency: Uncommon Creative Studio