Cindy Gallop slams Cannes Glass Lions entrants for sexist behavior

Cindy Gallop, president of the Glass Lions jury at Cannes, said Friday that several individuals who presented their work to the jury this week exhibited sexist behavior while doing so—and that the jury had taken the extraordinary step of reaching out to those entrants later to express their displeasure.

At a press conference in the Palais to discuss this year’s Glass winners, Gallop said there were several instances of men acting in a sexist way when presenting with a woman.

This included “the man talking over the woman, the man physically blocking the woman with his body while presenting, using the woman as a prop,” said Gallop, who founded the sextech company MakeLoveNotPorn in 2009.

The jury, comprised of nine women and one man, was “very unhappy” about the behavior, Gallop said. She didn’t identify which entrants’ behavior was troubling. Seventeen teams made presentations to the Glass jury this week. The Glass Lions was created in 2015 to honor advertising that advances gender equality.