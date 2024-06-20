Special Report: Cannes Lions

A video about the risks of intimate photo sharing wins Creative Strategy Grand Prix

‘A Piece of Me’ called attention to a crisis facing thousands of Dutch youngsters
By Jon Springer. Published on June 20, 2024.
Dutch telecommunications firm KPN and Dentsu Creative made a music video calling attention to the consequences of intimate photo sharing.

Credit: KPN

“A Piece of Me,” Dentsu Creative Amsterdam’s moving film about intimate photo sharing, was awarded the Creative Strategy Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on Thursday.

The work was created for KPN, the Dutch telecommunications provider, and delivers a message to teens and adults to “think twice before you forward.” In the Netherlands, 33,000 youngsters were victims of forwarded intimate photos in the last six months, Dentsu Creative said in an April press release. Often cast as perpetrators, victims can experience online shaming, loneliness, depression and suicide as a result.

 

The video, which is set to an original song by the Dutch singer-songwriter Meau, shows the tragic consequences of—and an alternative happy ending to—a photo-sharing incident.

A newly released English-language version is known as “Piece of My Soul.”

The film has had a real impact in the Netherlands, where its Senate in March approved The Dutch Sexual Crimes Act, which makes forwarding an intimate picture a crime.

“Knowing it is hard to reach Gen Z, we created a piece of musical entertainment we know they would care about and share,” Gijs Sluijters and Joris Tol, the Dentsu creative directors behind the project, said in a press release. “This way, the impactful stories of online shaming and its consequences became a conversation starter at schools and at home at the dinner table.”

Gold winners

Four campaigns took home Gold Lions in the category:

“Pink Chip” for Degiro/UN Women’s Pink Chip Index, by AKQA Amsterdam, which launched the first live index to track and promote the performance of women-led companies.

“Inclusive by Design” for Mastercard, by McCann XBC, New York, focused on bringing marginalized groups into the financial system.

“Code My Crown” for Dove, by Edelman London, which created open source code to incorporate natural hair images in video games, addressing what gamers see as underrepresentation of Black hairstyles.

“Inflation Cookbook” for SkipTheDishes, by Dentsu Creative Toronto, which created an AI-powered shopping app and meal planner based on weekly grocery pricing data.

Jon Springer

Jon Springer covers sports marketing and beverage marketing. He formerly covered the food retail industry for Winsight and Supermarket News, and is a former sports and features writer for The Cecil Whig, a daily newspaper in Elkton, Maryland.

