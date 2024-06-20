A video about the risks of intimate photo sharing wins Creative Strategy Grand Prix

The film has had a real impact in the Netherlands, where its Senate in March approved The Dutch Sexual Crimes Act, which makes forwarding an intimate picture a crime.

“Knowing it is hard to reach Gen Z, we created a piece of musical entertainment we know they would care about and share,” Gijs Sluijters and Joris Tol, the Dentsu creative directors behind the project, said in a press release. “This way, the impactful stories of online shaming and its consequences became a conversation starter at schools and at home at the dinner table.”

Gold winners

Four campaigns took home Gold Lions in the category:

“Pink Chip” for Degiro/UN Women’s Pink Chip Index, by AKQA Amsterdam, which launched the first live index to track and promote the performance of women-led companies.

“Inclusive by Design” for Mastercard, by McCann XBC, New York, focused on bringing marginalized groups into the financial system.

“Code My Crown” for Dove, by Edelman London, which created open source code to incorporate natural hair images in video games, addressing what gamers see as underrepresentation of Black hairstyles.

“Inflation Cookbook” for SkipTheDishes, by Dentsu Creative Toronto, which created an AI-powered shopping app and meal planner based on weekly grocery pricing data.