“Philips has a great heritage in innovation,” LePub Chief Creative Officer Milos Obradovic said in a statement. “To launch this new initiative and show how a technology company can lead us into the future in a new way, we revisited the company’s rich past with a fresh take on what innovation can mean for the future.”

The campaign ran across outdoor, print and social media. Philips also held a pop-up in Hamburg, Germany, where consumers could experience the refurbished products before buying online.

Gold winners

Publicis Conseil took home the sole Gold Lion in the category for its campaign for French automobile manufacturer Renault, “Cars to Work,” which offered new or used vehicles for lease to consumers who do not have financing options. The initiative also won the Creative Commerce Grand Prix today.