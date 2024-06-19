Specsavers’ ‘The Misheard Version’ wins its second Grand Prix, in PR category

Golin London’s altered rerecording of Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” for U.K. audiology and optical provider Specsavers took home the PR Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on Wednesday.

The campaign also nabbed the Audio & Radio Grand Prix on Monday.

The Interpublic Group of Cos. agency aimed to start a less daunting conversation around hearing loss and hearing exams, a medical procedure many U.K. residents put off for years due to the association between hearing loss and old age. It humorously spoofed Astley’s biggest hit, swapping out several lines for similar, yet ludicrous, lyrics, including “a broken mitten’s what I’m thinking of” and “never gonna run around with dessert spoons.”