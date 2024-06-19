Special Report: Cannes Lions

Specsavers' 'The Misheard Version' wins its second Grand Prix, in PR category

The campaign from Golin London also grabbed the Audio & Radio Grand Prix earlier this week
By Ewan Larkin. Published on June 19, 2024.
Rick Astley partnered with Golin London and Specsavers to rerecord “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

Credit: Specsavers / Golin London

Golin London’s altered rerecording of Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” for U.K. audiology and optical provider Specsavers took home the PR Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on Wednesday. 

The campaign also nabbed the Audio & Radio Grand Prix on Monday

The Interpublic Group of Cos. agency aimed to start a less daunting conversation around hearing loss and hearing exams, a medical procedure many U.K. residents put off for years due to the association between hearing loss and old age. It humorously spoofed Astley’s biggest hit, swapping out several lines for similar, yet ludicrous, lyrics, including “a broken mitten’s what I’m thinking of” and “never gonna run around with dessert spoons.”

Cannes Lions coverage

Astley partnered with Golin London and Specsavers to rerecord his song for a 60-second radio ad. At the end, Welsh actor and comedian Rob Brydon asks listeners, “Did that sound right to you? If it did, you might want to get a free hearing test at Specsavers today. Mishearing words and lyrics could be a sign of hearing loss.”

 

The radio spot, which Golin London likened to a hearing test, was part of a larger collaboration between Astley and Specsavers that also included a social media stunt from the singer, who initially shared the new version of “Never Gonna Give You Up” across his social channels without explanation. The broader campaign drove a 66% increase in hearing test bookings through Specsavers in the U.K., according to the IPG agency.

 

Gold winners

Three U.S. campaigns won Gold Lions in the category:

  • “In Transit” by Area 23 for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and NYC LGBT Historic Sites Project
  • “Translators” by Weber Shandwick New York and McCann Detroit for U.S. Bank
  • “Sweetheart Situationships” by Tombras (video below)

