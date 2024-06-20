Pop-Tarts’ edible mascot from Weber Shandwick wins Brand Experience & Activation Grand Prix

The effort set a new standard for sports marketing absurdity—along with effectiveness—capturing attention for a mid-level bowl game that normally does not get much love and bringing Kellanova a stellar return on investment for its bowl sponsorship.

Pop-Tarts earned an estimated $12.1 million worth of media exposure within 24 hours of the game as the stunt went viral, generating countless social media memes. It ultimately became Kellanova’s largest-ever ever earned media event, generating 5 billion impressions, while achieving a business goal of positioning Pop-Tarts as a snack for all occasions, not just breakfast, Kellanova Chief Marketing Officer Julie Bowerman told Ad Age earlier this year.

“Weber has taught us that influence is this two-way street,” Bowerman said at the time. “Brands can’t simply reflect culture, we have to actually contribute to it.”

Gold Lions

Gold Lion winners included NotCo’s “Mayo Haters” from Gut Miami, which bolstered the plant-based brand’s claim that it tastes like real mayonnaise by having people who don’t like mayo taste, and reject, NotCo’s version.

Wieden+Kennedy Portland and Superette San Francisco (DoorDash’s creative studio) won Gold for DoorDash’s “Doordash-all-the-ads” Super Bowl campaign. FCB Chicago’s “The Last Barf Bag” for Dramamine, which won a Grand Prix in Health & Wellness, also won Gold in Brand Experience & Activation.