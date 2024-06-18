‘WoMen’s Football’ gender-equity deepfake ad wins Entertainment Lions for Sport Grand Prix

Plenty of brands have taken on the cause of gender equity in sports in the past year. But few have done it more creatively than French telecom provider Orange, whose “WoMen’s Football” campaign from Publicis agency Marcel won the Entertainment Lions for Sport Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on Tuesday.

The effort used crafty editing to make it look like actual women’s soccer highlights came from men. The head fake, which is revealed at the end of the ad, effectively proves that the women’s game is just as exciting as the men’s game.