Xbox’s ‘The Everyday Tactician’ from McCann London wins its second Grand Prix, in Direct

Xbox partnered with Bromley F.C., a London-based soccer club in the National League, to hire one avid player of the simulation video game series “Football Manager” to the five-month paid role of “support performance tactician” on the team’s coaching staff.

The campaign launched last November for the 20th anniversary of “Football Manager.” The Direct category celebrates targeted and response-driven creativity. Xbox first created a competition for "Football Manager" players for the chance to serve in a real role in a professional league. McCann London then filmed the lucky winner, Nathan Owolabi, and his experience in the role and created a three-part documentary series that showed how digital and physical worlds can merge.

The effort exceeded expectations when Owolabi helped Bromley F.C. win the National League Playoffs in May and achieve promotion to the English Football League for the first time in 132 years (the National League is the lowest professional league in England).

The campaign garnered 1.5 billion impressions and a 190% increase in “Football Manager” gamers on Xbox.

Gold winners

Among the Gold Lions winners was Spotify’s B2B music video campaign “Spreadbeats,” from FCB New York, which was created and distributed to marketers in a media plan spreadsheet. That campaign also won the Digital Craft Grand Prix at Cannes.