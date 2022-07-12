Special Report: Hottest Brands

Watch: Inside America's hottest brands

Exploring why today's buzziest products, people and services have risen to the top—and why
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on July 12, 2022.
Duolingo's savvy social strategy helped the brand attract a surge of users
Whether it’s taking advantage of a cultural moment to insert their brand into the conversation, innovating beyond competitors in the metaverse, or using sales gains from the pandemic to position their company for future success, the trendiest brands in America are getting buzz.

Ad Age’s annual list of America’s Hottest Brands takes a look at which brands have risen to the top and why. On July 12 Ad Age spoke to some of the executives behind these brands to find out about their strategies for success, and take a look at what’s ahead for them in 2022.

AD AGE IN-DEPTH: HOTTEST BRANDS AGENDA

Building a challenger brand
Norma Delaney, VP of global brand marketing, Hoka
John Fieldly, president, chairman and CEO, Celsius
Luis Velasco, senior VP of marketing, Jollibee Group
Moderator: Adrianne Pasquarelli, senior reporter, Ad Age

How to fuel brand love and ROI with creator programs
Sponsor session
Gabe Feldman, senior business development lead, Viral Nation
Emma Ferrara, chief business development officer, Viral Nation
Interviewer: John Dioso, Studio 30 editor, Ad Age

The ups and downs of Web3
Julian Holguin, partner and CEO, Doodles
Interviewer: Asa Hiken, reporter, Ad Age

Cashing in on social media
Sameer Agarwal, VP of marketing, Clinique North America
Manu Orssaud, global head of marketing, Duolingo
Moderator: E.J. Schultz, news editor, Ad Age

America's Hottest Brands 2022
Ad Age Staff
Hot CMO topics heading into 2022
E.J. Schultz
Watch: Inside America's hottest brands of 2021
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Watch: Inside America's hottest brands—with execs from Zoom, Crocs, Clorox, Headspace and more
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Watch: How CMOs are adapting to the new normal
E.J. Schultz

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

