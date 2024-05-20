Duolingo’s Katherine Chan is amplifying its owl mascot’s online fame and pop culture reach

Chan also spearheaded Duolingo’s expansion onto YouTube Shorts, where she and her team last fall launched a sitcom-inspired series called “Living with Lily,” centered around the eponymous purple-haired teen who forms part of Duolingo’s broader mascot lineup. The YouTube series garnered more than 26 million views within just a few weeks of its November debut, and the premiere episode currently sits at 14 million overall views.

TikTok, where Duolingo has nearly 12 million followers, has remained a priority for Chan. But rather than concentrating on just the brand’s original U.S.-oriented account, she has expanded Duolingo’s global TikTok presence by launching a slew of new channels for countries including Germany, Brazil and Japan. Because of those efforts, more than half of Duolingo’s social media reach in 2023 came from its international TikTok accounts, Chan said.

Ultimately, her leadership of Duolingo’s social-first marketing strategy led the brand to generate 3 billion social impressions in 2023 alone.

"What’s been unique for me at Duolingo is really seeing the direct business impact that my work has, which I think for a lot of marketers is hard to get very often,” she said, noting that, while working at brands including Meta and Red Bull, it was often hard to tie marketing directly to business impact. “Whereas at Duolingo, I feel like we’re in a very unique position where I can see the impact of what the team does directly,” she added.