Duolingo’s Katherine Chan is amplifying its owl mascot’s online fame and pop culture reach

Duolingo’s notoriously unhinged social media persona needs no introduction. But far fewer people are acquainted with the woman behind the scenes steering the language learning app’s intentionally chaotic social strategy and weaving owl mascot Duo into viral pop culture moments.
In two years as Duolingo’s director of global social media, Katherine Chan has emphasized extending the brand’s social content beyond its thriving TikTok account and bolstering Duolingo’s larger online presence with buzzy viral moments. Chan and her team capitalized on the social media frenzy around last year’s “Barbie” movie—and Duolingo’s brief cameo in the film—by running an ad starring Duo ahead of the movie and teasing that ad via social media.
Chan flew the owl mascot out to Los Angeles to walk the “pink carpet” at the “Barbie” movie premiere, a stunt that drove more than 100 million impressions on social media, including more than 23.5 million TikTok views. And she and her team also sent Duo to the Pittsburgh (where Duolingo is headquartered) leg of Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour,” where he posed with fellow Swifties in a rhinestone-studded jumpsuit.