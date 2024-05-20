E.l.f. Beauty’s Kory Marchisotto found way to bring luxury to mass

E.l.f. Beauty Chief Marketing Officer Kory Marchisotto, on her way to a career in finance after college, found the interviews dreadfully dull. Then her father steered her toward an opening in sales at LVMH, where she discovered a whole new alluring world of beauty.
“When I walked into the LVMH office, it was just wildly seductive,” Marchisotto said. “I felt instantly that this category had the ability to reach people on a deep emotional level. This wasn’t just going to be about selling product.”
She’s ended up doing both, particularly since joining e.l.f. five years ago. Even before she got the recruiting call, she had noticed the company. During one LVMH meeting with a research firm, attendees held up a $30 brush from LVMH alongside a $4 version from e.l.f. and asked people to choose the more expensive brush. Most pointed to e.l.f.’s.
So when e.l.f. called, Marchisotto listened. “I saw massive growth potential,” she said. “You could harness that power of luxury but bring it to a much wider audience.”
And she did. Brand awareness has doubled to 26% since 2020 and a once-modest marketing budget has grown to 22% of net sales. E.l.f.’s sales have been soaring, up 85% in the most recently reported quarter, which ended Dec. 31. Its stock price is up sixteen-fold, making it the top performer on the New York Stock Exchange the past five years.