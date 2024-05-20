E.l.f. Beauty’s Kory Marchisotto found way to bring luxury to mass

Special Report: Leading Women

By Jack Neff. Published on May 20, 2024.
Kory Marchisotto, chief marketing officer, e.l.f. Beauty and president, Keys Soulcare.

Credit: e.l.f. Beauty

E.l.f. Beauty Chief Marketing Officer Kory Marchisotto, on her way to a career in finance after college, found the interviews dreadfully dull. Then her father steered her toward an opening in sales at LVMH, where she discovered a whole new alluring world of beauty.

“When I walked into the LVMH office, it was just wildly seductive,” Marchisotto said. “I felt instantly that this category had the ability to reach people on a deep emotional level. This wasn’t just going to be about selling product.”

She’s ended up doing both, particularly since joining e.l.f. five years ago. Even before she got the recruiting call, she had noticed the company. During one LVMH meeting with a research firm, attendees held up a $30 brush from LVMH alongside a $4 version from e.l.f. and asked people to choose the more expensive brush. Most pointed to e.l.f.’s.

So when e.l.f. called, Marchisotto listened. “I saw massive growth potential,” she said. “You could harness that power of luxury but bring it to a much wider audience.”

And she did. Brand awareness has doubled to 26% since 2020 and a once-modest marketing budget has grown to 22% of net sales. E.l.f.’s sales have been soaring, up 85% in the most recently reported quarter, which ended Dec. 31. Its stock price is up sixteen-fold, making it the top performer on the New York Stock Exchange the past five years.

What advice would you give your younger self?

Wear sunscreen. The stupid shit I did as a kid, baby oil, don’t get me started on the stuff that we have to pay for later. The other thing I would tell my younger self is spend time with things you don’t know. Learn to speak another language fluently. Travel as much as possible. The more exotic places the better.

What is what is the biggest risk you’ve ever taken?

I had a boss a few years ago who told me that while change is good, don’t ever change more than two things at once. Humans can only handle two big changes. So the biggest risk that I took was when I changed three things all at once to take this job. It was the change trifecta. From big company to small company, from prestige where I had a 20-year career to mass, which was unknown to me. And from uprooting my life in New York to moving to California.

If you weren’t doing your current job, what would you be doing and why?

I would be writing, using the power of words to captivate, compel and inspire. I love writing poetry. I love writing short stories. It is an incredible way of bringing all the things that are in here out here and in a way that has the power to build.

What should the industry do to encourage more women and people of color into its ranks?

I’ve got a six-part formula. Be it. Prove it to me. Indicate it. Inspire it. Celebrate it. And stick with it. Be it means be the beacon of change you want to see. Prove it means do the math to show it works. Three, communicate it. Write a compelling story, translate it into a piece of captivating content. Then inspire it. Say it out loud, shine up the wattage to inspire action in others. Then you need to celebrate it. Pinpoint the actual progress and the triumphs. And then most importantly stick with it. Be patient. Meaningful change takes time.

How will AI impact your job in the future?

Uniquely, human skills will become more important than ever before. People are hungry for empathy and compassion. People are hungry for connection. People are hungry for community. People are hungry for humanity, and AI will only accelerate this.

