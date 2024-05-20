Special Report: Leading Women

Horizon Media’s Latraviette Smith-Wilson strives to make DE&I a fuel for business

Executive VP and chief marketing and equity officer is among Ad Age’s Leading Women 2024
By Ewan Larkin. Published on May 20, 2024.
Unilever’s Esi Eggleston Bracey on being herself, overcoming hair discrimination and standing up for DE&I

Smith-Wilson is Horizon Media’s executive VP and chief marketing and equity officer. 

Credit: Horizon Media

When Horizon Media first approached Latraviette Smith-Wilson about its vacant chief marketing officer role, she wasn’t interested. The former Essence executive was even less interested when the agency followed up about an open chief diversity officer role.

Smith-Wilson then convinced Horizon to marry the two disciplines, creating the chief marketing and equity officer position, which she has held since February 2022. The goal is to make DE&I an enterprise business function, rather than siloing it, according to Smith-Wilson. 

“I don’t think DE&I belongs in HR,” Smith-Wilson said. “I think HR is a partner in DE&I, but by placing it in [that] framework, you’re essentially relegating it to talent and culture.”

Last year, Smith-Wilson conducted research on Horizon’s business units to understand employees’ attitudes toward DE&I. The results showed that most staffers valued DE&I, but less understood how to apply it in their daily operations. Now, Smith-Wilson is working with various departments to identify areas for improvement. 

Smith-Wilson’s work also extends beyond diversity. In April 2023, she launched Horizon’s first Green Media Summit focusing on climate action—bringing together UN representatives, activists and attendees to address the climate crisis in the industry and reduce inequities.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

1. Time will pass faster than you ever thought possible; be intentional about how you spend it. 2. Self-care is not selfish; be kind to yourself and give yourself the grace that you give others. 3. The most valuable things in life cannot be bought; prioritize accordingly. 4. You’re more than enough; bet on yourself because failure only comes in not trying or not learning. 5. When you focus on the journey vs. the destination, you’ll go places you never imagined; stay open to the possibilities.

What’s the biggest risk you’ve ever taken?

Without a doubt, getting married (I said I’d never do it, but that’s another lesson: Some of life’s greatest gifts are unexpected).

If you weren’t doing your current job, what would you be doing and why?

Professionally: Running a purpose-driven company (the intersection of people, purpose and profits fuse my professional and personal passions). Personally: Writing the two books I’ve had in my head for 20 years (it’s time!) or getting my pilot’s license (something I’ve always wanted, even though none of my family will agree to fly with me!)

What should the industry do to encourage more women and people of color into its ranks?

The “industry” can only be as effective as the individual companies that sit within it. So, this question is always a bit frustrating for me because we have the quantitative and qualitative data that support “what” we should do—whether focusing on inclusive cultures, equitable practices, bias mitigation, the accountability to ensure these things are happening at an enterprise level and so forth. The issue isn’t that we don’t know what to do. The issue is that the consistent commitment, innovation and investment required to realize sustained impact haven’t happened in any scaled way. So, we can talk about it as an “industry” issue, but it’s really a leadership, commitment and accountability issue at an individual company level. When that changes, so will the industry.

How will AI impact your job in the future?

Whether creative output, increased efficiency, speed, content volume and more, AI is poised to assist and enhance marketing and communications functions at scale. It will also introduce a new way of working, thinking and engaging technologically that we’ve not yet seen in this way. That said, it is also critically important to have diverse voices and backgrounds at the table in AI development from the beginning to ensure the production and output of technologies that are more just and effective—and not a carryover of real-world biases or exclusion. While we should clearly be assessing the learning and upskilling that will be necessary for us to maximize the opportunities AI presents, I do not believe it will ever replace the need for or power of human creativity, character or connection. AI is an “and” vs. an “or” strategy.

Ewan Larkin

Ewan Larkin covers ad agencies, including new business, executive moves, trends and more. He previously covered corporate communications and public relations agencies as a reporter at PRWeek.

