Dotdash Meredith’s Leah Wyar grows flagship brands, including People, amid industry challenges

At Dotdash Meredith, Leah Wyar bridges editorial and sales, two departments typically kept separate within media, to craft more successful advertising partnerships that are helping boost revenue and website traffic in a challenging environment.

As president of entertainment, beauty & style, Wyar oversees media brands including People, InStyle and Entertainment Weekly, which collectively attract more than 100 million monthly users. She first joined Dotdash in 2019. After the company acquired beauty publication Byrdie that same year, Wyar helped grow its audience from 3 million to 10 million in 2021.

Wyar spent most of her career working at beauty publications. After Dotdash bought Meredith in 2021, forming the largest digital and print publisher in America, she became president of the entertainment group. It was a move she turned down at first, but has since become “one of the more fulfilling moments of my career.”

She’s since excelled in the role.

In 2023, People was one of only two top 10 U.S. media brands to grow year over year amid a challenging environment. Following a relaunch led by Wyar, InStyle ended the year with 25 new deals and 30% growth among its top 10 accounts. It also added a new digital product, InStyle Now, that celebrates fashion icons.

This year is shaping up to be another strong one. Several Dotdash Meredith brands are celebrating milestone anniversaries (People turns 50 years old, InStyle turns 30 and Byrdie is celebrating 10 years). People has already surpassed its 2023 red carpet ad bookings by 47% and tripled non-entertainment advertisers from last year.

“Last year was so, so, so challenging because we had not just one [Hollywood] strike [but] two strikes,” Wyar said. “[Strikes] basically flatten the industry; for half of the year, people weren’t out promoting. I remember calling a meeting to just say like, ‘How are we going to survive this?’ We came up with a lot of contingency plans. There were a lot of workarounds that we had to do to get that growth going.”