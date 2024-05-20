Mónica Gil is bringing Latino stories to wider audiences at Telemundo

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Nothing lasts forever. The good doesn't last forever. The bad doesn't last forever. The uncertainty doesn't last forever. So if I could help myself 20 years ago, I’d remind myself that nothing is as good or bad as it is, or is ever going to last forever and everything is fixable. The other thing I would tell myself is to double down on the importance of understanding emotional intelligence and EQ in a room. If you have strong EQ, you're able to discern in situations, you're able to take information and make better decisions by truly understanding the room and understanding those things that are not necessarily written in books. Reading the room is incredibly important. The third thing I would tell my younger self is to make sure that you take a risk and the biggest risk that I would say is making sure that you move out of your comfort zone. I once had a professor say to me ‘Get comfortable being uncomfortable,’ and I have found that the more uncomfortable I am means that I'm being challenged. If I'm no longer feeling that stress or no longer that discomfort, I'm no longer being challenged.

What’s the biggest risk you’ve ever taken?

The biggest risk that I took was moving from California, 3,000 miles away, to Florida. It's very easy to stay in a place where you're excelling, succeeding, where you're doing well. It becomes very comfortable. Taking the risk of leaving my entire family, moving to a new state with an entirely different role, and in a leadership position was by far the biggest risk I had to take because it forced me to start over again. And starting over again creates a lot of fear. I also think that the higher up you go in a position, you have a fear of being judged. But it was probably the best thing that I could have ever done for my career because it got me outside of my own sphere, and it forced me to understand different customs and a different culture.

If you weren’t doing your current job, what would you be doing and why?

I've been able to grow a strong passion for coaching and developing women of color. So I would probably be working for a women's organization, helping them understand leadership, working toward the development of women, helping them understand the things that nobody ever tells you; the things that I wish somebody would have told me along the way. I’d teach them things like how to navigate systems that are foreign or new inside companies or corporations and how to develop those leadership tools, like making sure that they understand the skill sets that are required to be successful in environments that are difficult, that require conflict resolution.

What should the industry do to encourage more women and people of color into its ranks?

As an industry, I believe we must get past traditional norms and rules and break barriers. We have to create new avenues to entry. I’ve talked to so many women where many times they're trying to break into a role and they're unable to break through because they don't know how to even get in. As an industry, I think we have to look for new employees, not just by their skill set, but we have to focus on talent. What is their talent, what is their capability? What is their potential? Because if we only focus on skill with people that perhaps never have the opportunity to develop them, we're missing out on the possibility of greatness. And I think we have to reduce the levels of barriers to entry into our industry so that we are widening the pool of candidates that we can bring into a space.

How will AI impact your job in the future?

We have to embrace AI as marketers, as media. There are many good things that can come out of AI. And for us, it's figuring out a way that we can make sure we're using it for good and being aware of the pitfalls. AI for us is going to help us hopefully, predict behaviors, help us understand the preferences of our audiences and hopefully be faster in being able to deliver quality marketing campaigns and content for all of our viewers. I think AI is only going to make us better and we have to embrace it by all means.