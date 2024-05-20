Special Report: Leading Women

Val Kaplan is growing Pluto TV as a platform for the future of media

Head of marketing is among Ad Age’s Leading Women 2024
By Parker Herren. Published on May 20, 2024.
Val Kaplan, global senior VP, head of consumer marketing, Pluto TV.

Credit: Pluto TV

Free streaming platforms are growing rapidly as consumers battle subscription fatigue in the crowded streaming marketplace. And in a sea of content, platforms’ brand-centric marketing is standing out.

Val Kaplan is leading marketing for Pluto TV as it continues to grow in the oversaturated streaming world. The global senior VP, head of consumer marketing joined Pluto just over a year ago after holding positions at HBO, Hulu and Headspace among others, and in that time has already led two major brand campaigns and a platform rebrand.

For Pluto’s first Super Bowl spot earlier this year, Kaplan imagined a world where a farm grew a crop of couch potatoes—viewers who longed for the old-fashioned days of mindless TV consumption rather than the modern cycle of searching for the right show to watch. The hilarious ad panned over fields of people in potato costumes watching TV, while a farmer reminisced over bygone eras of free and curated TV.

“At some point over the past decade, the world of TV became undeniably crowded and complicated, making audiences yearn for simpler days,” said Kaplan at the time. As linear TV viewership declines, Pluto and platforms like it will continue to become a key element in TV media companies’ future strategies.

Read about Ad Age’s 2024 Leading Women here

What advice would you give to your younger self? 

Be able to look inward and get really good at listening to yourself. It’s easy to focus on achievements and hang your ambitions on the big wins, but your best work comes when you trust your inner compass. When you tune into its signals and allow yourself to tap into that state of flow, you authentically align with yourself. And when you do that, anything is possible.

What’s the biggest risk you’ve ever taken? 

Twice in my career, I walked away from objectively good jobs without a safety net or clear direction because they were not aligned with my passions, which allowed me to reorient and ultimately propel forward at the risk of appearing to move backward. In one instance, I had a thriving consulting career, but my heart was pulling me toward media and entertainment, so I pursued a position as an executive assistant at HBO to get my foot in the door. That gamble put me in direct proximity to one of the first female executives at HBO and allowed me to grow personally and professionally. It gave me a master class in leadership, taught me so much about the industry and helped skyrocket my career in media. Through personal experience and observing esteemed women along my path, I have found that you have to embrace fear and take risks because playing it safe can often hold you back.

If you weren’t doing your current job, what would you be doing and why? 

When I was a kid, I desperately wanted to be an astronaut and become the first woman on the moon. I took it very seriously. I went to space camp, became commander of my mission and my mission won. As a result, I got to meet Buzz Aldrin. But he brought me down to Earth fast when he told me I could never become an astronaut because I didn’t have 20/20 vision. I was heartbroken, but it all worked out. I now say that I never made it to the moon, but I landed on Pluto! 

What should the industry do to encourage more women and people of color into its ranks?

Across the industry, we need more women and people of color in positions to make financial decisions because that access to capital is what shapes the rest of the business. Not only does being closer to the revenue and budgets increase individual impact, but it can also trickle down, whether it's helping female or under-represented stories get told, making hiring or promotion decisions or having influence over everything else in business. 

I also believe that women have an opportunity to forge a new style of leadership and redefine what it means to be a great leader. Marketing organizations are typically made up heavily of women, but we still predominantly see men in those top executive roles. That’s less about talent or pipeline, and more about traditional ideas of what leadership looks like. There is an opportunity to push against this stigma, and it’s empowering to realize that we can actually lean into more traditional female traits to embrace a type of leadership that is empathetic, collaborative and inclusive–and exactly what is needed to be successful with today’s employees and consumers. 

How will AI impact your job in the future?

AI will never replace creativity, but I believe it can unlock and amplify it. It’s part of an evolution of tools that can help us do better. At Pluto TV, we see it as a tool that complements our human touch and innovation, not as a replacement. Marketing is especially ripe for this technology. If we leverage these platforms responsibly, it will hopefully create opportunities to give us more freedom to focus on what we do best—create connections and capture emotions and elements that are distinctly human.

Parker Herren

Parker Herren is Ad Age’s TV reporter. He was previously a freelance journalist and podcaster covering pop culture and entertainment as well as a Pilates instructor and a professional dancer. His passions include cats, the “Scream” franchise and Halloween costumes.

