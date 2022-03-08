Special Report: Leading Women

Nominate the industry's global female leaders for Ad Age’s 2022 Leading Women awards

Regular pricing ends this week; final deadline March 29
By Alexandra Jardine. Published on March 08, 2022.
Ad Age's Leading Women 2022 nominations are open
Credit: iStock

As the world pays tribute to women and shines a light on gender equality on International Women's Day,  Ad Age is calling on the industry to nominate the best and brightest female leaders for our 2022 Leading Women awards.

There are only three weeks left to enter these prestigious awards. Regular pricing of $250 per entry ends this week (March 10); final entries are due by March 29.

Enter the 2022 Leading Women Awards at AdAge.com/LeadingWomenAwards.

As a reminder, this year, Ad Age's Leading Women is going global. We will be honoring women from both the U.S. and Europe, and also looking beyond those markets to reflect the growing international scope of senior roles. Previous honorees have hailed from France, Spain, Sweden and the Netherlands as well as the U.K. and U.S.

Leading Women nominees do not have to hold C-suite roles, as Ad Age will recognize women across various career stages in the industry. Seniority is less important than the ability to empower teams, build relationships, drive business results, advocate for diversity and inclusion, take risks and serve as catalysts for change. See last year's list of honorees here.

The 2022 honorees will be notified in April and announced in our May 16 edition and online. They will also be honored at an exciting new Ad Age Leading Women event to be held in New York City in August; more details are to come soon.

Nominate a barrier-breaking female marketing executive at AdAge.com/LeadingWomenAwards.

Alexandra Jardine

Alexandra Jardine is U.K. Editor at Ad Age. Based in London, she has written for Ad Age since 2011 prior to which she worked on U.K. marketing and advertising titles for more than a decade, including as news editor for Haymarket weekly title "Marketing" and freelancer for Campaign, Media Week and The Guardian.

 

