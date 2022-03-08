Nominate the industry's global female leaders for Ad Age’s 2022 Leading Women awards

As the world pays tribute to women and shines a light on gender equality on International Women's Day, Ad Age is calling on the industry to nominate the best and brightest female leaders for our 2022 Leading Women awards.

There are only three weeks left to enter these prestigious awards. Regular pricing of $250 per entry ends this week (March 10); final entries are due by March 29.

Enter the 2022 Leading Women Awards at AdAge.com/LeadingWomenAwards.

As a reminder, this year, Ad Age's Leading Women is going global. We will be honoring women from both the U.S. and Europe, and also looking beyond those markets to reflect the growing international scope of senior roles. Previous honorees have hailed from France, Spain, Sweden and the Netherlands as well as the U.K. and U.S.