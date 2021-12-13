Inside crypto exchange FTX’s push to become a household name

You might not have used a cryptocurrency exchange just yet, but chances are you’ve seen the logo for FTX—especially if you’re a sports fan.

The crypto industry had a rocky run in 2021 amid the news of exchanges folding and losing customer funds, along with rising scrutiny of the environmental impact of mining cryptocurrencies. Yet over the last year curiosity and interest about the crypto economy has helped fuel some big marketing moments for FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange that lets users buy, sell, trade and store their cryptocurrency as well as digital assets like NFTs.

“I think any skepticism was about the crypto space in general, rather than us in particular,” said Nathaniel Whittemore, head of marketing at FTX. “We found that we had to do less convincing [of partners], because folks were familiar with the buzz. They are excited to get in the water.”

This year, FTX entered into several partnerships with sports leagues and athletes. The company has brand ambassador partnerships with NBA star Stephen Curry, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, baseball great David Ortiz, the Miami Heat’s Udonis Haslem and, most recently, Shohei Ohtani. As part of his ambassadorship, Ohtani, a pitcher and outfielder for the Los Angeles Angels, will receive all of his compensation in equity and cryptocurrencies.