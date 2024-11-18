Duolingo leads our annual list of the best marketers of the year
In a year marked by political and economic uncertainty, lots of brands played it safe, but a few made big bets with breakthrough marketing and smart innovation—and it paid off in the form of major revenue returns. Ad Age’s 2024 Marketers of the Year highlights some of these top-performing brands, whose playbooks offer plenty of lessons for others to follow.
The list is topped by Duolingo, whose savvy social media marketing didn’t just stand out, it drove phenomenal user growth. Read on to learn more about how Dr Pepper won the 2024 soda wars, Kellanova set a new standard in sports marketing, Raising Cane’s overcame food inflation that plagued other fast-feeders and the NHL struck marketing gold with Gen Z. Plus, we present six marketers to watch in 2025.