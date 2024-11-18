How Duolingo’s marketing shaped pop culture while driving huge user growth

Take any pop culture moment or internet trend that arose in 2024, from the Super Bowl to the “Brat Summer” phenomenon, and Duolingo’s owl mascot, Duo, is guaranteed to have been involved somehow. Whether it was simply an icon of Duo’s lime-green face next to one of the brand’s comments on a viral video, one of Duolingo’s takes on a TikTok trend racking up millions of views, or even Duo himself (or a flock of his disciples) making an appearance at a buzzy event, Duolingo firmly embedded its mascot in internet culture.

But Duolingo’s “unhinged” social media strategy and viral marketing stunts aren’t just grabbing the internet’s attention—they’re fueling rapid business growth. In its latest earnings report, released earlier this month, the education platform known for its language learning app reported it now draws in over 37 million users each day, up 54% from the same quarter last year. And 113 million users open the app monthly, up 36%.

“All the stunty, buzzy marketing we talk about—especially the social stuff—has a pretty direct correlation with business growth,” Katherine Chan, Duolingo’s senior director of brand marketing, told Ad Age. “We ask people ‘How’d you hear about us?’ when they sign up as a new user, and, actually, a lot of people say TikTok or YouTube. … We have a playbook where it really starts with social, and we see that when we put dedicated resources into social, it helps grow the app significantly.”