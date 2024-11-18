Ferrari is winning luxury buyers with customization but faces a big EV test

Ferrari has enjoyed rising revenue in recent years from its personalization program, which lets customers pay more for a wide range of customizations covering materials, paint finishes and more. In the third quarter, personalizations accounted for 20% of total revenue from its cars and spare parts, the company stated, while reporting a 6.5% jump in total net quarterly revenue.

Ferrari has moved aggressively into esports, allowing it to capture new audiences. Such digital interactions have replaced big red sports car posters that used to be common in children’s bedrooms, a Ferrari spokesperson suggested in the Interbrand report.

“Brands that go into more places in unexpected ways, like Ferrari in esports, continue to grow almost two to three times faster than other brands on the table,” Greg Silverman, global director of brand economics at Interbrand, recently told Ad Age.

But Ferrari faces a big test in 2025 when it is expected to reveal its first EV, with a reported price tag of more than $500,000. As CNBC recently reported, the electric model “marks a bold and expensive bet for a luxury automaker famed for its roaring, powerful combustion engines.”