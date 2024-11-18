Unilever looks to match superior results with a creative legacy

Procter & Gamble Co. had a nice run with its “irresistible superiority” framework. After that success was clear, activist investor Nelson Peltz left the P&G board in 2021 and headed to the Unilever board the following year to push for improvements. With its new CEO Hein Schumacher leading its charge since mid-2023, Unilever has adopted “unmissable superiority” as its marketing framework.
Now the consumer packaged goods world will find out which superiority is superior. So far, things are looking pretty good for Unilever.