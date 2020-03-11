IAB recommends all NewFront presentations are streamed amid coronavirus outbreak
The IAB is recommending NewFront presenters stream their planned events instead of hosting in-person gatherings, due to fears of the coronavirus.
While the trade body has not gone so far as to outright cancel the event, which is scheduled to run from April 27 through May 6, it is encouraging presenters to utilize a new video-streaming option.
YouTube said it will swap its in-person event for a streaming-only presentation.
"Out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our customers, partners and employees, and in alignment with the best practices laid out by the CDC, WHO and other relevant entities regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19), YouTube has decided to shift Brandcast to a digital-first event to be premiered on YouTube. We will share more details shortly," the company said in a statement.
The NewFronts will give the option for brands, ad agencies and publishers to design their individual events “to fit their business needs, and facilitate decision-making and buying,” the organization said in a statement.
“To be clear, based on feedback from longtime NewFronts participants, we at IAB strongly recommend streaming-only productions for all presenters,” the organization said. “However, we are committed to supporting the industry and believe that the new streaming option we’re outlining here allows for the most flexibility to serve your specific requirements.”
Twitter says it is re-thinking its NewFronts strategy after it suspended all non-critical business travel and events last week.
Currently, any presenter has the choice of producing a live, standalone presentation; producing a fully streamed NewFronts presentation; or, creating a blend of a live-plus-streamed show.
Presenters can stream from a central IAB production facility or a venue of their own choosing. They can also stream pre-produced, edited presentations. Presenters can use their own platforms to host the stream or it can be accessed through the IAB streamed option. Presenters will be able to create their own guest lists and only those invited can log in to the stream.
“An all-streaming option is probably the best choice for all presenters, and we recommend it, but the option for live presentations will remain in place,” the IAB said.
“By adding a streaming option to the NewFronts, we’ll transform the NewFronts and upfronts into the 21st Century media and brand marketplace they were meant to be—a benefit that will last long after COVID-19 is relegated to the history books,” the IAB added.
