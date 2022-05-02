Peacock unveils new ad formats, bulks up content offering

NBCUniversal unveiled new ad formats for its marquee streaming service Peacock designed to further its commerce capabilities.

Peacock is experimenting with the ability for brands to embed their ads into programming in post-production, such as on a billboard shown within a given frame. It also announced frame ads, which serve an ad as a frame around the content that includes purchase offers. The initiative is part of NBCUniversal’s expanding slate of commerce capabilities, including its recent partnership with commerce and delivery platform Gopuff.

NBCU revealed the ad formats alongside its new content slate during its NewFront presentation in New York today, which included streaming Bravo shows the day after they air and a deal with Lionsgate for new movies.

Starting today, Peacock's premium subscribers will be able to stream a number of current Bravo series—including "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" and "Top Chef"—on the platform the day after they premiere on the linear network, while recently completed Bravo seasons will be available on-demand. Beginning in September, every Bravo series will be available to stream the next day.

It’s a notable addition to the hybrid ad-supported service from a network that’s able to consistently spin-out series into popular franchises, perhaps most notably with its "Real Housewives" series. But its own originals have also helped prop up the service’s growth.

NBCUniversal today called its "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" reboot, "Bel-Air," Peacock’s “first truly brand-defining original drama,” noting that more than 8 million accounts have streamed the title to date. Peacock plans to double its content spend this year.