TikTok’s timely NewFront—Unilever stands by the app, which is paying off for its brands

On Thursday, TikTok held the final NewFront of the week, following rivals Google, Meta and Snap. The invite-only event with limited press access comes at a turbulent time for TikTok. U.S. lawmakers want the company to sever ties with Chinese-based ByteDance or it could be banned in the country within a year.

Last month, the U.S. passed a law that forces Chinese-owner ByteDance to divest from its U.S. TikTok holdings. Lawmakers were worried about how such a powerful media platform could influence U.S. consumers, and whether its ties to China could allow a potential foreign adversary to wield that power. That type of uncertainty could put a damper on NewFronts negotiations, which is the time of year that platforms press advertisers to commit to growing their long-term investments.

It’s no surprise, then, that Blake Chandlee, TikTok’s president of global business solutions, opened the NewFront by addressing the threat. “I want you to know that we are not backing down,” Chandlee said, before continuing with the presentation.

The focus was on how brands can tap into the cultural relevance of TikTok, which has become a powerful engine for conversation on topics ranging from lifestyle to sports to literature to entertainment to beauty to fashion and more. The effectiveness of TikTok is also partly what prodded U.S. lawmakers to act against it.

TikTok also offered up a video testimonial featuring some agency supporters from media holding companies, who spoke about the platform’s attributes all while attempting to channel one of the app’s recent trending formats.