Special Report: NewFronts

Verizon Media makes its pitch to advertisers following sale to Apollo

Out-of-home and augmented reality activations headline the group's NewFronts offerings
By Mike Juang. Published on May 04, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Here is everything YouTube revealed for advertisers at Brandcast
Credit: Bloomberg

Verizon Media highlighted its out-of-home and augmented reality activations, putting an exclamation point on what is likely to be the outfit’s last Newfronts presentation using the Verizon Media name. 

Earlier this week, the ad tech and media unit of Verizon was sold to Apollo Global Management Inc. for $5 billion, a deal that includes media properties like Engagdet, TechCrunch and Yahoo Finance, and ad tech assets including RYOT.

“We’re taking the best of Verizon and also carrying the learnings, innovations and technology into a new company, which will be known as Yahoo,” said Verizon Media CEO Guru Gowrappan during an introduction that aired before the company’s NewFronts presentation. “This is an exciting moment that will accelerate the amazing innovation you will see today during our presentation.” Gowrappan, appropriately, appeared for the introduction dressed in a white bomber jacket that sported a purple Yahoo logo, which will be the new name of the company. 

Related Articles
Verizon’s ad tech exit puts spotlight on other telecom giants still in the game
Mike Juang
Verizon sells 90% of media division to Apollo for $5 billion
Verizon Media rolls out identity-free ad-targeting alternative
Mike Juang

In something of a swan song for the unit, Verizon Media (the company retains its current name until the deal closes later this year) emphasized new OOH formats including Cooler Screens, which replaces the glass doors of store cooler aisles with digital displays. Consumers can now see advertisements when visiting local neighborhood bodegas or drugstores, and Verizon says the technology can coax consumers into a purchase. Verizon Media also touted augmented reality as a way to reach audiences out-of-home, with campaigns that can gamify advertising through Pokemon Go-style real-world hunts or superimpose a concert over a library building. Verizon Media says the offerings are timed to consumer sentiment as in-person activities resume following the pandemic.

Verizon also reiterated its familiar ad tech efforts with segments devoted to discussing its ConnectID one-to-one advertising identity solution and its contextual targeting solution, Next-Gen Solutions, which uses context to help target audiences.

The media group also promoted PlayAR, which lets audiences track football games using augmented reality. Yahoo Sports is reportedly a key area of interest for Apollo, which wants to expand its online betting and fantasy sports industries, the New York Times reports.

When the deal to sell Verizon Media to Apollo closes, Verizon will retain a 10% stake in the new entity, according to a press release. The new entity will still have access to Verizon data.

In this article:

Mike Juang

Mike Juang covers the world of Ad Tech for Ad Age. He joined Ad Age after writing and producing at CNBC, Cheddar and Bloomberg, and holds a Master's from NYU and from the University of Edinburgh. 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Here is everything YouTube revealed for advertisers at Brandcast

Here is everything YouTube revealed for advertisers at Brandcast
What brands need to watch ahead of the NewFronts

What brands need to watch ahead of the NewFronts

IAB looks to lure TV networks to the NewFronts

IAB looks to lure TV networks to the NewFronts

NewFronts Now: Social platforms highlight positivity on day 4

NewFronts Now: Social platforms highlight positivity on day 4

YouTube sends personalized Brandcast presentations to advertisers, shows support for Black creators

YouTube sends personalized Brandcast presentations to advertisers, shows support for Black creators
NewFronts Now: Day 3 explores the news media's response to racial injustice

NewFronts Now: Day 3 explores the news media's response to racial injustice
Vice calls on brands to rethink keyword blocklists associated with racism

Vice calls on brands to rethink keyword blocklists associated with racism

NewFronts Now: Day 2 showcases new generations and shoppable ads

NewFronts Now: Day 2 showcases new generations and shoppable ads