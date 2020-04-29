This year's NewFronts will explore consumer pandemic behaviors
Social distancing and global lockdown amid the pandemic have created a surge in streaming video viewership.
This year’s NewFront virtual presentations will delve into new consumer behaviors and the implications for marketers, according to an IAB update on the annual hoopla.
“Our industry isn’t on ‘pause.’ Far from it. It’s on fast-forward, and we’ll all have to race to catch up with changed behaviors,” Randall Rothenberg, IAB CEO said in a statement.
The NewFronts were originally slated to kick off this week, but as the global crisis escalated, the IAB decided to shift its virtual presentations to the week of June 22.
NewFronts founding partners Hulu and YouTube will present during the week, along with Conde Nast, Crackle Plus, Ellen Digital, Roku, The Wall Street Journal/Barron’s Group and Tubi. The Recount, a short-form political video startup, Vibenomics, an audio out-of-home ad company, and 3BlackDot, a digital entertainment studio, were also added to the program.
Facebook, GSTV, Samsung Ad, Tremor Video and AT&T’s ad unit Xandr are also expected to contribute to the event.
According to the IAB, This year’s NewFronts is about guiding marketers and agencies towards the fresh “opportunities emerging from the complexity, and celebrating the best new experiences available in what is an entirely new day.”