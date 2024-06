Now in its 15th year, the Small Agency Conference will feature a keynote by Bonnie Wan, partner and head of brand strategy at Goodby Silverstein & Partners. The author of “The Life Brief: A Playbook for No Regrets Living” will discuss how to live your own brief and bring it to life within your agency. Wan will lead a lineup of more than 35 speakers—from industry experts to agency owners—who will take the stage over the two-day event.

Among the topics tackled at the event:

• How to market and position your agency

• New models and compensation strategies

• How to win without a pitch

• Why entertainment may be the next IP

• Understanding Gen Z

• What marketers from MassMutual, Archer Roose Wines and the Boston Red Sox value in an agency

We will also do a check in with agencies that have sold stakes in their shops; watch a spirited debate about spec work; and offer inspiring case studies of small agencies’ work.