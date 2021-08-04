Gigil's outrageous ideas and team investments led to a revenue jump of 16%
“Never say die,” was the motto of the ragtag crew of kids in the classic 1985 film “The Goonies.” It’s also how the team at Manila-based agency Gigil describes their approach to tackling the hurdles of 2020. While the Philippines entered a recession that saw its gross domestic product drop 16.5, the lowest in all of Southeast Asia, sending the industry into a spree of salary cuts, furloughs and more, the agency did just the opposite. It increased staff by 32%, invested $40,000 in continuous learning for staffers during lockdown and gave raises of at least 11% to every team member. The result? A 15% jump in revenue, from $2.5 to $2.9 million last year (61% from new business), with a projected leap of 131% to $5.18 million for this year.
But that’s just half the story.
Gigil has made international waves creating consistently outrageous ideas for its main clients RC Cola, Netflix and 7 Eleven, along with a host of others. RC, an underdog soda brand known primarily for its value, attracted the spotlight when the agency debuted a new campaign targeted straight at Gen Z, themed around the idea of “whatever.” The launch spot started out as a soapy melodrama about a teenager crying to his mother about being bullied for his unusual condition—he has four drinking glasses growing out of his back. But his mom then makes an even more jaw-dropping revelation and pulls off her head to reveal an RC Cola bottle growing from her neck. Similarly odd spots followed, including one about an indie band with equally out-there body parts. While the campaign went viral—even making an appearance on “Ellen”—it also worked. Sales of the product the campaign promoted, RC Cola’s Mega, jumped 67%.