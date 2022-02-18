Special Report: Small Agency Conference and Awards

Submissions now open for Ad Age's Small Agency Awards

New categories recognizing the people behind the work have been added this year
Published on February 18, 2022.
Top 3 takeaways from the Small Agency Conference and Awards
Entries are now open for the 2022 Ad Age Small Agency Awards, the only program of its kind that honors small, independent ad agencies.

The awards honor shops that have shown their strength and creativity by producing innovative and exciting work despite the overwhelming hurdles of the past couple of years. Judges are seeking shops that survived and thrived despite challenges that resulted from working remotely, production restrictions, client uncertainties and more. We're looking for agencies that broke creative boundaries, motivated employees, earned new clients and persevered financially, as well as shops that have found new ways to adapt and grow in changing world of media and marketing. 

Enter the 2022 Small Agency Awards at AdAge.com/SAA2022

In addition, we're added new categories to honor the people behind the work and the agency's success. New this year are categories for Creative of the Year, Account Director of the Year, Media Planner of the Year and Strategic Planner of the Year as well as Purpose-Led Agency of the Year. The deadline to enter this year's awards is April 27, 2022; click here to apply.

For a look at last year's winners, go to AdAge.com/SmallAgencyAwards2021.

Winners of this year's Small Agency Awards will be honored both in Ad Age's print and online editions in July.  An awards ceremony to honor the winners will be also held at Ad Age's Small Agency Conference, which will be in-person this year, July 26-27 in Chicago. Stay tuned for more details on tickets for this year's conference. 

