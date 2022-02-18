Submissions now open for Ad Age's Small Agency Awards

Entries are now open for the 2022 Ad Age Small Agency Awards, the only program of its kind that honors small, independent ad agencies.
The awards honor shops that have shown their strength and creativity by producing innovative and exciting work despite the overwhelming hurdles of the past couple of years. Judges are seeking shops that survived and thrived despite challenges that resulted from working remotely, production restrictions, client uncertainties and more. We're looking for agencies that broke creative boundaries, motivated employees, earned new clients and persevered financially, as well as shops that have found new ways to adapt and grow in changing world of media and marketing.