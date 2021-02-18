Special Report: Small Agency Conference and Awards

Small Agency Awards entries are now open

Program recognizes outstanding shops with 150 employees
Published on February 18, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Living on the Edge: This small shop learned that a setback can actually lead to success

This has been a hard year for the ad business, but it has also tested the creativity, flexibilty and strength of shops big and small, allowing them to discover just what they are made of.

This year's Small Agency Awards seeks to find the agencies of 150 employees or less that survived and thrived amid this adversity. We're seeking to hear the stories of agencies that found ways to pivot in the pandemic, double down on business or simply overcome headwinds such as layoffs and client cutbacks.

These awards, however, don't just honor business results; we are also seeking shops who deliver great creative that actively builds clients' businesses and that offer a strong culture and a diverse voice and point of view. Recent winners have included BSSP, JohnXHannes and Highdive.

If your story has a story to tell about how it weathered 2020, you can enter the Small Agency Awards here. Deadline is April 27 at 5 p.m.

Winners will be honored at the Ad Age Small Agency Conference, to be held virtually this year on August 2-4, which features an array of keynotes, firesides, panels and peer-to-peer sharing geared specifically to the needs of small agencies. 

New this year is a concierge service, free of charge, to assist with entries. To take advantage of this service, email Nicole Nelson at [email protected]

 

 

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Living on the Edge: This small shop learned that a setback can actually lead to success

Living on the Edge: This small shop learned that a setback can actually lead to success

Ad Age’s 2020 Small Agency Award Winners

Ad Age’s 2020 Small Agency Award Winners
Highdive is Ad Age's Gold Small Agency of the Year

Highdive is Ad Age's Gold Small Agency of the Year
Camp + King is Ad Age's Silver Small Agency of The Year

Camp + King is Ad Age's Silver Small Agency of The Year
Briefed on Sunday, launched on Thursday: Hook delivers for YouTube's 'Learn@Home'

Briefed on Sunday, launched on Thursday: Hook delivers for YouTube's '[email protected]'
Fred & Farid Los Angeles making an impact with work for HP, cognac brand Louis XIII and Greta Thunberg's Fridays For Future

Fred & Farid Los Angeles making an impact with work for HP, cognac brand Louis XIII and Greta Thunberg's Fridays For Future
Duft Watterson saw revenue double and notched big creative wins for Zacca Hummus and WaTrust Bank

Duft Watterson saw revenue double and notched big creative wins for Zacca Hummus and WaTrust Bank
Superconductor doubled revenue and took home Creativity, Webby and One Show awards

Superconductor doubled revenue and took home Creativity, Webby and One Show awards