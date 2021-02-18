Small Agency Awards entries are now open
This has been a hard year for the ad business, but it has also tested the creativity, flexibilty and strength of shops big and small, allowing them to discover just what they are made of.
This year's Small Agency Awards seeks to find the agencies of 150 employees or less that survived and thrived amid this adversity. We're seeking to hear the stories of agencies that found ways to pivot in the pandemic, double down on business or simply overcome headwinds such as layoffs and client cutbacks.
These awards, however, don't just honor business results; we are also seeking shops who deliver great creative that actively builds clients' businesses and that offer a strong culture and a diverse voice and point of view. Recent winners have included BSSP, JohnXHannes and Highdive.
If your story has a story to tell about how it weathered 2020, you can enter the Small Agency Awards here. Deadline is April 27 at 5 p.m.
Winners will be honored at the Ad Age Small Agency Conference, to be held virtually this year on August 2-4, which features an array of keynotes, firesides, panels and peer-to-peer sharing geared specifically to the needs of small agencies.
New this year is a concierge service, free of charge, to assist with entries. To take advantage of this service, email Nicole Nelson at [email protected]