The latest updates on Super Bowl commercials and teasers
Super Bowl 2025 ads and the brands buying themBy Ad Age Staff. Updated on October 9, 2024.
With the NFL season in full swing, it’s time to find out which brands are gearing up to advertise during the 2025 Super Bowl. Fox is broadcasting the Feb. 9 game at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
Several brands didn’t even wait until the season began to reveal their ad buys for the biggest night in advertising. Ad Age’s definition of a Super Bowl commercial includes all national spots between the coin toss and end of play.
