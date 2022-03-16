Cheetos, Porsche, Meta and WarnerMedia show how brands do SXSW

If SXSW is known for anything, it’s the installations from the brands brave enough to engage with this all-too-cool crowd. But it turns out this crowd is not too cool for Cheetos, Batmobiles or neon sci-fi art projects. Here is a look at some of the most popular branded exhibits at this year’s SXSW in Austin, which ends March 20.
Cheetos lair
When people think of tech, they don’t usually think of Cheetos, but this is SXSW, so everything is tech-related, even cheesy snacks. One of the more popular exhibits at this year’s Austin festival was the “hands-free” Cheetos House, which saw throngs of people lining up to get in on Day One on Saturday, and the crowds kept coming throughout the weekend.
“Our return to SXSW is super exciting for us as a brand,” said Melody Macaluso, marketing director at Cheetos, which is a part of PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division. Cheetos hadn’t been to SXSW in about five years, Macaluso said.