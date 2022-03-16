Cheetos, Porsche, Meta and WarnerMedia show how brands do SXSW

There were hundreds of people waiting for the doors to open on Cheetos House on its first day. It turned out to be an artful exhibit of a mock pad for Chester Cheeto, where all the furniture was white, which makes it more difficult to eat Cheetos and touch anything. So, Cheetos highlighted hands-free tech powered by Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant. The tech was, at points, a little impractical. There was a whole counter in the kitchen dedicated to a hands-free blender that only worked with Cheetos, turning them into mozzarella sticks, and then there was an automated step for baking them.

The crowd was a mix of SXSW-goers and serious Cheetos fans. Busses full of “influencers” were hauled in to take the tour. “We just got the word out via social media,” Macaluso said. “We did a few out-of-home placements, and we have a moving truck [promoting the space.]"



Also read: Cheetos' 'cheetle' featured in an Art Basel exhibit

The hands-free house fits with Cheetos broader marketing push. Numerous ads revolve around a similar theme of what to do when your digits are crusted with the orange dust the brand affectionately calls "cheetle."

Batman’s wonderful toys

If anyone at SXSW passed by a lone person with a clipboard, standing outside an alleyway, they might have missed the Batmobile, because it was intentionally guarded. Warner Media’s DC kept this latest iteration of the Batmobile tucked away in a garage off off Lavaca Street in Downtown Austin, and let eight people in at a time.

The car was one of a handful used in the filming of “The Batman,” the latest Caped Crusader movie, which stars Robert Pattinson.