Billion Dollar Boy’s Becky Owen is infusing influencer marketing with generative AI

What is the biggest technological challenge facing your sector of advertising and technology, and why?

It’s a really boring technology, but it is a challenge: measurement. We haven’t yet cracked the key to really measuring the impact of creator marketing, specifically, and the biggest challenge is closing the loops between creating content and understanding impact. It’s a billion-dollar industry, but if you ask any CEO or CMO, they will say, “We still don’t feel like we understand this entirely—like, to the minutest detail.”

How are you preparing to overcome this challenge?

There are some real innovators, like ThisThat, that are using tech to crack measurement, and I think that is really exciting for us. We’re partnering with a lot of these individuals. What’s so exciting is, like, two or three years ago, we didn’t have the solutions we have today, but now they’re coming up because entrepreneurs are able to use technology to fit a measurement solution. It’s really cool now that we’re building this roster of companies—that are startups, technically—all saying, “Hey, here’s how we’ve seen the problem, and here’s how we have a solution.”

What technology could you absolutely not live without, besides your phone?

I’m dyslexic, and I find it very easy to speak, but writing is this massive brain drain for me. So, I’ve learned through the years how to overcome that with all these different tools and by spending extra time writing—but that’s exhausted me as well. Now, being able to utilize Google Gemini and ChatGPT to ensure that what I’m writing is what I’m saying has unlocked this whole new capacity for me. There’s this part of my brain that was absolutely drained because I’ve tried to make sure that my writing was what I was actually trying to say—but now I can release that part of my brain and I can put it to new things.”

Who is your technological hero, alive or from the past, who inspired you the most?

Jess Herrington. In [the COVID-19] lockdown, I was working with Sephora to sell a perfume when no one’s going to smell it. And I was trying to work out how we could do that, and I came across Harrington, who is a neuroscientist and AR creator, and she was doing her Ph.D. One of the things that she was talking about is how the synapses in our brain from sight to smell are really connected. And how you can actually, via a visual stimulus, evoke almost the feeling of smelling something. We did this whole campaign together called “Smell with Your Eyes,” and I hired her as a consultant. I think that is when I became specifically interested in technology, because her whole thing was connecting advertising to neuroscience via technology.