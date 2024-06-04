Special Report: Tech Power List

How Ekta Chopra keeps e.l.f. at the digital forefront—from TikTok to Roblox

The chief digital officer is named to Ad Age’s 2024 Tech Power List
By Jack Neff. Published on June 04, 2024.
Gift Article
Gift Article. 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
READ THIS NEXT   
2024 Ad Age Tech Power List

Chopra is leading the training of e.l.f.’s custom AI model rather than relying on something off-the-shelf.

Credit: Courtesy of e.l.f.

Whenever a social or digital platform emerges, e.l.f. is there, often among the first brands in. So it was with TikTok in 2019, and later BeReal and Roblox—and when e.l.f recently created an original song for its debut as the first brand featured in a TikTok Shop Super Brand Day.

Behind all that has been Chief Digital Officer Ekta Chopra, who has led digital efforts for e.l.f. since 2016. That it works is evidenced by a series of high double-digit revenue gains in recent years—most recently 85% for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

The combination of rapid digital innovation and hypergrowth really goes back to e.l.f.’s DNA as a digital-native company with a risk-embracing leadership team that started selling makeup for $1 an item online 20 years ago, Chopra said. The culture aligns with her own background as a kid who helped her family make ends meet by selling flowers and delivering newspapers, she added.

She learned that when she got newspapers in the mailbox or on the porch reliably that “you really serve people better and in turn they give you a great tip and you can make a lot of money,” she said. “I carried that sentiment for the rest of my career.”

Most recently, she’s been leading work for e.l.f. in training its own custom AI model rather than relying on something off-the-shelf in the name of helping to give customers what they really want, Chopra said.

See Ad Age’s Tech Power List honoring marketing leaders

What is the biggest technological challenge facing your sector of advertising and technology, and why?

Personalization at scale remains a hot topic for retailers in advertising technology, due to (1) data overload—managing and analyzing vast amounts of customer data to personalize effectively is complex; (2) multichannel measurement—accurately attributing the impact of ad campaigns across online and offline channels is still imperfect; and (3) individualized experiences—tailoring experiences to individual customers across various touchpoints remains challenging.

How are you preparing to overcome this challenge?

Leveraging advancements in artificial intelligence alongside data management plans and data governance, to organize and manage customer data. Also, emphasizing the integration of customer data platforms and omnichannel marketing to evaluate campaign impacts, and employing segmentation and A/B testing to craft personalized customer experiences.

What piece of technology could you absolutely not live without, besides your phone? 

I can’t imagine a day without the soothing, celestial sounds of a smart theremin, an electronic musical instrument controlled without physical contact. It’s more than just an avant-garde piece of music technology—it’s my morning alarm, my meditation background and my evening relaxation ritual rolled into one. The theremin uses antennas to sense the relative position of my hands and translate them into ethereal melodies that fill my space. It connects me to the invisible waves of energy around us, turning everyday movements into an orchestra. In a world buzzing with tangible tech gadgets, my theremin keeps my creativity and sense of wonder alive, making the intangible touchable and real.

What’s your favorite blog, TikTok account, podcast or any must-follows in your media diet?  

One of my top picks is definitely the Pivot podcast, where sharp commentary on tech and business meets witty banter. It’s a brilliant mix of insight and humor that keeps me updated and entertained. Alongside Pivot, I can't help but recommend the TikTok account of @ComedyTechGuy. He blends technology with comedy in short, hilarious clips that lighten up the sometimes too-serious world of tech. Between the strategic insights of Pivot and the laugh-out-loud moments from @ComedyTechGuy, my media diet is perfectly balanced with critical thinking and a good dose of laughter.

Who is your technological hero, alive or from the past, who inspired you the most? 

Nikola Tesla. Picture a man who danced to the beat of a different drum, his mind a crucible of ceaseless innovation. Tesla, with his wild eyes and even wilder inventions, saw the future before it unfolded. He conjured storms of lightning with his Tesla coils and dreamt up wireless energy before the world was ready to cut the cord.

Tesla wasn’t just a master of electricity, he was a poet of the electromagnetic spectrum. Every spark of his alternating current was a verse in the grand poem of modern civilization. He taught us to imagine without boundaries, to create without fear and to strive for the magic hidden in the mundane. His legacy isn’t just in the devices that cradle his principles, it’s in the spirit of daring that drives every inventor to look at what is and dream of what could be. In every gadget that charges wirelessly, every neon glow from the depths of neon-lit cities, Tesla’s whispers can be heard, urging us to think bigger, reach higher and light up the dark with our ideas.

See Ad Age’s Tech Power List honoring marketing leaders
More from Ad Age
Why Liquid Death and e.l.f.’s new collab isn’t as crazy as it seems
Tim Nudd
How e.l.f. is using Roblox to train Gen Z and Alpha to learn capitalism
Jack Neff
Watch e.l.f.'s Super Bowl ad with Judge Judy holding court
Jack Neff

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

2024 Ad Age Tech Power List

2024 Ad Age Tech Power List
Introducing Ad Age’s Tech Power List 2024

Introducing Ad Age’s Tech Power List 2024
Firework’s Vincent Yang is reinventing online shopping behind AI and ‘conversational commerce’

Firework’s Vincent Yang is reinventing online shopping behind AI and ‘conversational commerce’
Lisa Utzschneider extends IAS reach to TikTok, AI and misinformation detection

Lisa Utzschneider extends IAS reach to TikTok, AI and misinformation detection
Pratik Thakar is revamping Coca-Cola Co.’s brand marketing with generative AI

Pratik Thakar is revamping Coca-Cola Co.’s brand marketing with generative AI
Meta Reality Labs’ Shachar Scott is marketing the future of computing

Meta Reality Labs’ Shachar Scott is marketing the future of computing
Stephan Pretorius brokers deals and launches AI tools that are transforming how WPP operates

Stephan Pretorius brokers deals and launches AI tools that are transforming how WPP operates
Billion Dollar Boy’s Becky Owen is infusing influencer marketing with generative AI

Billion Dollar Boy’s Becky Owen is infusing influencer marketing with generative AI