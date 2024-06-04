Emily Essner leverages first-party data to retain loyal shoppers at Saks

What is the biggest technological challenge facing your sector of advertising and technology, and why?

We’re living in a world that everybody says has too much content, but we’ve been living in that world for years and years now. So, what I’m really thinking about a lot right now is how AI is going to increase this, perhaps in a really exponential way, and create more and more content. And I think a lot of it is probably going to be sort of low-caloric value and is going to be able to be created really cheaply and easily. It’s going to make this problem we’ve all been grappling with for a while a lot trickier and, frankly, a lot bigger.

How are you preparing to overcome this challenge?

In the end, it all ends up being about “how do we stand out in a really distinctive way?” I think you do that by, of course, knowing who you are and not being afraid to be different—and being really maniacal about maintaining that differentiation across your brand and in every place that your customer is experiencing your brand. There’s sort of this ironic thing that’s happening where, coming out of the ascent of gen AI, I think a lot of brands really have to go back to basics in a way—really reevaluate exactly what they stand for, who they’re designing for, who they’re targeting.

What technology could you absolutely not live without, besides your phone?

My favorite tech thing right now is actually visual search. I live in New York City, and I’m out and about all the time and always getting inspiration wherever I am. So, I love taking a quick screenshot or shooting a picture of anything that inspires me—it could be a setting, an outfit, whatever. I’ve done this for years and years, and it used to be that translating that inspiration into something actionable would be a real pain. A lot of the time, you wouldn’t be able to find the actual thing or the place or whatever it was, but now it works nearly all the time and it’s so simple. And I’m using that inspiration not just for myself, but for my team.

What’s your favorite blog, TikTok account, podcast or any must-follows in your media diet?

I’m obsessed with the subgenre of baby-naming consultants on TikTok. I don’t know how I started getting these, but the algorithm was right—it’s so fascinating. It’s basically these experts who expectant parents apparently pay to help advise on their future child’s name, and they’re super fascinating because it’s just this wild alchemy of culture and class and aspiration and the zeitgeist, all combined into this weighty, quite literally lifelong decision. But I also think in this weird way, this captures the undercurrents that are sort of shaping how we think of who we are and who we want to be, all sort of distilled into these two-minute videos about what’s a great sibling name for Jake.