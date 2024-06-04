Emily Essner leverages first-party data to retain loyal shoppers at Saks

Most people typically associate luxury fashion marketing with glossy images of elegant socialites or wealthy influencers, not sprawling datasets. But under the leadership of Chief Marketing Officer Emily Essner, Saks has adopted what she calls a “highly data-driven approach” to winning over new customers and maintaining the loyalty of existing shoppers.
Since taking the helm of Saks’ marketing strategy in 2020, Essner has increasingly steered the luxury retailer toward personalized shopping experiences and customer-retention strategies rooted in extensive data analysis. Over the past 12 months, Essner’s team has developed predictive models that help identify high lifetime-value customers—those likely to make repeat purchases from Saks—through first-party data, allowing the retailer to tailor its online shopping experiences accordingly.
That data-driven approach to building customer loyalty fueled an 8% boost in average order value between 2022 and 2023’s fiscal years, according to Saks data. Essner’s efforts also contributed to a 7 percentage point surge in the retailer’s gross merchandising value in 2023, which Saks attributes to retained customers. Her expansion of Saks Limitless, the retailer’s invite-only loyalty program that grants top customers access to exclusive merchandise and events such as Fashion Week in New York, Paris and Milan, also helped Saks preserve its customer base.
Essner’s marketing efforts in 2023 weren’t just confined to customer retention. Throughout the year, she and her team developed Saks’ new retail media network—one of the first such networks in luxury retail—which launched this April. She also facilitated Saks’ holiday collaboration with Dior on a massive New York City light show and window displays at Saks’ flagship store on Fifth Avenue. The launch event for Saks and Dior’s partnership featured actress Jennifer Lawrence and an AR experience across Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook.