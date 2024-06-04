Rita Ferro has led Disney in TV’s tech revolution

Amid TV’s tech revolution, Disney has established itself as a leader in the transition to streaming and digital-first advertising. Rita Ferro, Disney’s president of global advertising, has led the company’s advertising division during a year of tech growth.

Disney+’s first year with advertising was 2023, during which Ferro brought in more than 1,000 advertisers globally to the platform and rolled out numerous capabilities including third-party measurement and transaction across more than 30 demand-side platforms.

Ferro has been an advocate for the incorporation of AI and automation into TV ad sales, overseeing the launch of the self-serve Disney Campaign Manager platform, which has launched more than 16,000 campaigns, as well as Disney’s data clean room technology. Ad innovations in automation and tech have accounted for business of more than $4 billion annually, according to Disney.

Fueling much of Disney’s ad innovation is its audience graph. Disney’s first-party data solution was developed before recent changes to privacy regulations and cookie deprecation, and Ferro said one of her proudest accomplishments is fighting for the project that’s now become one of Disney’s greatest assets in the ad market.

“Some technology companies are great at technology, some are great at innovation, some companies are great at storytelling,” said Ferro. “We’re great at all three, and that intersection is where magic happens and winning happens.”