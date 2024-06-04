Special Report: Tech Power List

Rita Ferro has led Disney in TV’s tech revolution

The president of global advertising is named to Ad Age’s 2024 Tech Power List
By Parker Herren. Published on June 04, 2024.
Ferro has been an advocate for the incorporation of AI and automation for TV ad sales.

Credit: Disney

Amid TV’s tech revolution, Disney has established itself as a leader in the transition to streaming and digital-first advertising. Rita Ferro, Disney’s president of global advertising, has led the company’s advertising division during a year of tech growth.

Disney+’s first year with advertising was 2023, during which Ferro brought in more than 1,000 advertisers globally to the platform and rolled out numerous capabilities including third-party measurement and transaction across more than 30 demand-side platforms.

Ferro has been an advocate for the incorporation of AI and automation into TV ad sales, overseeing the launch of the self-serve Disney Campaign Manager platform, which has launched more than 16,000 campaigns, as well as Disney’s data clean room technology. Ad innovations in automation and tech have accounted for business of more than $4 billion annually, according to Disney.

Fueling much of Disney’s ad innovation is its audience graph. Disney’s first-party data solution was developed before recent changes to privacy regulations and cookie deprecation, and Ferro said one of her proudest accomplishments is fighting for the project that’s now become one of Disney’s greatest assets in the ad market.

“Some technology companies are great at technology, some are great at innovation, some companies are great at storytelling,” said Ferro. “We’re great at all three, and that intersection is where magic happens and winning happens.”

What is the biggest technological challenge facing your sector of advertising and technology, and why?

The velocity at which we operate and the speed at which innovation is happening require us to remain agile and flexible. As an industry, topics such as AI, data and privacy, new technologies, etc., require publishers and the platforms and partners we work with to be more connected and aligned on the largest drivers of profitable growth and the outcomes that most impact our businesses. I truly believe that dynamic times seed transformation and unlock our biggest moments for refinement and acceleration of our businesses.  

What’s your favorite blog, TikTok account, podcast or any must-follows in your media diet? 

I do my best to be an avid consumer of media. When I get up early in the morning, the first thing I do is go to my must-reads, starting with my key trades, and The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, SBJ and my ABC News app. It’s a ritual that happens even on weekends. It’s important to understand what’s top of mind for clients and their industries. Also a big fan of the MoffettNathanson newsletter that daily provides insights and perspective on the topic du jour in our industry. It’s always a must-read for me.

Who is your technological hero, alive or from the past, who inspired you the most?

Two people come to mind. The first is Steve Jobs, who I think was one of the most brilliant minds in tech. The second is someone who has been my work partner in all things ad tech—Aaron LaBerge. Aaron helped me evolve our ad tech business to where it is today. He patiently helped me understand some of the complicated areas this non-engineer had a hard time fully appreciating.

Today, ad tech underpins our advertising growth strategy and continues to be, along with our world-class storytelling, what sets Disney apart in this industry.

In this article:

Parker Herren

Parker Herren is Ad Age’s TV reporter. He was previously a freelance journalist and podcaster covering pop culture and entertainment as well as a Pilates instructor and a professional dancer. His passions include cats, the “Scream” franchise and Halloween costumes.

