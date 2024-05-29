5 ways to reach Gen Z in TV advertising

Multi-faceted representation

The fragmentation of content in the digital and streaming age has made Gen Z particularly decisive about the content they watch and how they watch it, Bell-Black said. This can take the form of formatting marketing or TV content to match the forms Gen Z watches, such as Paramount distributing “Mean Girls” in vertical format on TikTok (via a 23-part series), or in the representation of age, gender and race in content.

“If you see yourself in content or an ad and can resonate with a character or what’s being presented in front of you,” a Gen Z viewer will be more inclined to explore the brand or product presented in it, said Gen Z panelist Cayley Stonehouse, social media manager at Glow.

Mendez recommended brands and TV producers enlist Gen Zers to both consult on the creation of content and to star in it as well. This can help show young viewers that the brand is inclusive of their viewpoints and ensure the language and pop culture references in a piece of content are relevant to them.

Women’s sports are another example of ways Gen Zers are looking for brands to surface in content reflecting greater representation in media. For engaging audiences through new opportunities in sports, Denise Ocasio, executive director of investment at Mindshare, said advertisers need to go beyond traditional ad breaks and sponsorships and embed deeper across leagues with audiences. For example, Ocasio said clients are seeking ways to appear across a spectrum of women’s sports events, from sponsoring an event at the Olympics to doing NIL deals with college athletes.

Although much excitement has been focused on WNBA star Caitlin Clark, “there are a ton more athletes outside of her that are dedicating themselves to the sport, and if [brands] give them a voice, they start building advocacy,” said Ocasio. Ocasio said social media has proven a great place to start for building one-to-one relationships with consumers through athletes, and a place to identify stories that brands can amplify through larger media strategies as partners with female athletes.

The panelists in particular pointed to the desire for communal experiences watching TV, whether that’s posting on social platforms about what they’re watching, planning regular watch sessions with roommates around a shared show, throwing a Super Bowl watch party or going to a bar to cheer on a favorite sports team with friends.

“You’ll hear Gen Z is the loneliest generation, so anytime there’s a big community event to get out with friends, I’m fully into that, whether it’s the Olympics or the Super Bowl,” said Mendez. “It matters a lot for Gen Z to get together.”