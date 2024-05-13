Fox upfront—biggest takeaways from its pitch to advertisers

Ahead of Fox’s upfront, media buyers were overheard advising one another to wear comfortable shoes just in case it became a repeat of last year’s event, where many attendees were forced to stand due to sparse seating.

But Fox’s 2024 pitch to marketers at the Hammerstein Ballroom had a different feel than its last two pitches (in 2022 the company showed a mostly pre-recorded presentation to the live crowd). Fox mainstays Gordon Ramsay and Michael Strahan joked during the stage show that they demanded seats for the crowd.

Jeff Collins, who was named Fox’s ad chief in January, took the upfront stage for the first time. While, according to Collins, other media companies have hurt themselves trying to get bigger and invest in streaming platforms, he said Fox has focused on growing each of its verticals.

Collins touted Fox’s ad innovations, such as the implementation of Tubi’s ad tech for serving ads across Fox’s assets, a partnership with Amazon to implement consumer data and shoppable ad formats in its content.

Actor Jon Hamm followed Collins, joking he would be sharing “another 45 minutes of numbers.”