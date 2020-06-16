NBC brings back '30 Rock' for upfront event that will air on TV
NBCUniversal is bringing back its hit comedy “30 Rock” for an upfront event that will be broadcast to viewers beyond Madison Avenue.
The hour-long event, which will highlight the content and talent of NBCU’s 2020-2021 season, will air without commercials on July 16 at 8 p.m. The show will be rebroadcasted across NBCU’s networks like Bravo, USA Network, CNBC and on its streaming service Peacock.
This comes as traditional upfront presentations, where TV networks show off their new content to agencies and their clients, turned virtual amid COVID-19. NBCU is using the opportunity to bring in fans and give them a sneak peek at programming.
Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer and more will reprise their roles in the one-time event, which will highlight new and returning programming for NBCU’s 2020-2021 season.
“At NBCUniversal, we’re excited to produce an Upfront that reflects a new reality and celebrates our relationship with viewers and advertisers alike,” Linda Yaccarino, chairman, advertising & partnerships, NBCUniversal, said in a statement. “Historically, this event is about the future of programming; this year, it’s about the future of our industry—a future where we can meet audiences wherever they are, with the stories that move them. As the old saying goes ... when life hands you Lemon, have her host the Upfront!”
The special is produced by Broadway Video and Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Television and NBCUniversal Creative Partnerships. “Saturday Night Live’s” Oz Rodriguez will direct the special.
On Tuesday, NBC unveiled its schedule for the fall season, bringing back 16 shows for the 2020-2021 season.
Despite production delays, NBC expects to be able to bring back its biggest shows like “The Voice” and “This Is Us” on time.