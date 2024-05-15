Netflix upfront—NFL deal, in-house ad tech and more takeaways

Netflix used its upfront presentation to debut in-house ad tech, talk about its first NFL games and the 40 million-plus monthly active users on its ad tier. But the real pitch was the way it can connect brands to culture.

At its first in-person presentation (it opted for a virtual show last year due to Writers Guild of America picketers), the streaming giant held The Netflix Experience, a multiroom interactive show featuring series favorites such as “Squid Game” and “Bridgerton,” as well as upcoming titles.

Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria pointed to “Bridgerton,” which has partnered with brands to create clothes and pastries as well as the touring Bridgerton Ball experience, which Bajaria said has been the site of over 50 marriage proposals.