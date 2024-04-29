As media buyers predict another challenged upfront marketplace, many advertisers seek to simplify their commitments by upping their investments in advanced audiences, automation and platforms that offer viewers in aggregate.
Roku maintains its calling card as a media company that can deliver viewers that have fragmented across multiple streaming apps. And it differentiates itself from other purveyors of connected TV interfaces, which also include the likes of Samsung and Vizio, through its own efforts to be a culturally relevant brand.
Roku’s new ad chief on upfront strategy and the demise of cookies
For example, Roku’s offerings include custom animation in its Roku City screensaver, where brands such as McDonald’s slide across the screen alongside pop culture iconography. And its curated hubs meant to aggregate genres and events allow brands to bypass media companies to get their ads next to high-profile events. A TurboTax sponsorship of Roku’s NFL zone during the Super Bowl, for example, reached more than one-fifth of total viewers, according to Roku.
In his new role as senior VP, head of global media revenue and growth, Jay Askinasi is bringing his leadership experiences, including roles at Publicis Media, WarnerMedia and AT&T, to pivot Roku’s message from its business growth to the client needs it can fulfill during a challenged market.
“I’ve wanted to be more in the center of the transition from linear to streaming,” said Askinasi, who will present at Roku’s NewFronts presentation on April 30. “At Publicis, we were able to drive a lot of that same innovation from the buy-side knowing where marketers and the agencies wanted to follow consumers and what was happening with the industry at large.”
Ad Age sat down with Askinasi to discuss his first weeks at Roku, what the cookie demise means for data-driven media businesses and how streaming is redefining live TV.
The conversation has been edited for clarity and length.
What are the areas of growth that are untapped in the TV and streaming space that you’re excited to dig into?
In the industry, partners and media companies like to tell clients about why they’re the best. I believe what we need to do and what we are doing is talking about how we help solve marketer and agency problems every day, and framing it through the lens of simplifying and helping solve the very fragmented premium video ecosystem in streaming. It was much easier through a linear TV lens, even modern cable was much easier—forget decades ago when there were three or five networks.
Two of the challenges that pop up more frequently than others are the ability to help manage an efficient reach and frequency across a very fragmented landscape, ideally, doing that across both linear and CTV holistically. Through our ACR dataset, we can help solve that problem by having an operating system as opposed to an individual media platform.
The other is somewhat related, but scaling first-party data. That’s a solved problem in programmatic and social for the most part, not as much in the premium video world. There really isn’t anywhere else with our scale that has an open ethos to it in the premium video world, and that’s something that clients want to do more and more of. They’ve invested quite a bit over the last number of years in their own first-party data and martech and I saw that firsthand at Publicis. So we want to be able to allow marketers and agencies to utilize and get more out of those investments.
Some of those are things Roku has been investing in already over the years. Where do you fit in and bring a unique skill set in those categories?
Some of it is just in bringing the client lens to the solution and making sure that we’re really understanding who we’re speaking to, whether that’s by category, agency or marketer, and thinking about it through solving customer problems, not just telling the marketplace how large or how successful the company has been.
Another is creating a real bridge between a media business, a data business and a technology business. That’s complicated for a lot of folks and we have a little bit of each that we’re turning into the modern media ecosystem. Telling a simplified story versus living in silos is something we’re going to strive to do even more. Many other companies were either built on mobile or legacy media, and I think there’s a lot of inherent advantage to being built for a platform-based TV ecosystem.
What are you hearing and seeing in the marketplace that’s informing Roku’s approach to the upfront this year?
The math is pretty clear. Consumption has really tipped; the distribution has changed quite a bit from cable operators and MVPDs [Multichannel Video Programming Distributors] into streaming and cord-cutters. Over the last couple of years, that migration of and fluidity of dollars has started to move. You’re going to see an even more pronounced move this year.
Rights of content in sports being more available in the streaming world than it’s ever been before will continue to force movement. Clients wanting to get more out of their own data investments and making sure that they’re tying everything back to business outcomes and results will drive that. At Roku, being able to create this environment where the consumer can make sense of where to find their things in streaming will allow for the market to move quicker in that place because it’s still fragmented, but it’s getting better. We need to do a better job communicating that value to the consumer, which will allow marketers to invest more in streaming because the consumer is going to spend more time in the UI [user interface] and with these sorts of niche genres that we’re able to give them a better experience with.
As the TV ad market continues to be soft, what are you hearing and implementing into Roku’s go-to-market strategy?
When the market isn’t as robust as it otherwise has been, the first thing that every client cares about is what is the ROI on their investment. And the brands and the platforms that are able to root their offering in highly performant media and driving outcomes will win. Because of our data assets and ability to tie back to a consumer and a household, it’s something that we will continue to talk about and stress in all of our conversations. It’s not just the ability to have those assets, but being open with the assets and being able to be measured.
What is driving the most demand from advertisers at Roku—other media companies own sports rights and live events. What does Roku bring to the upfront market that’s a must-have?
A lot of it is the ability to scale audiences through premium content. Churn is a real problem for most of the media owners in our industry. Fortunately, we don’t have that problem since we host all of their content—we have our own content as well. Our ability to find the audience consistently and manage the efficient reach and frequency irrespective of if it’s an NBC Sports execution or another AVOD [ad-based video on demand] service or what have you. That’s the benefit that Roku has in a market that is complicated and that experiences serial churning.
What is your perspective on the exit of cookies and other efforts to block the sharing of audience data and targeted advertising?
Cookies going away is a real challenge for the display and mobile ecosystems, especially for Chrome. That has started to be and is going to be a problem for targeting and measurement. The impact it will have on measurement in the broader ecosystem and on clients and agencies is underappreciated. For us, and for companies that have logged-in audiences, it could end up being an advantage in the long term, because you need that consumer relationship in order to be able to target and measure with certainty.
We’ve seen more of a push for live programming in streaming versus on-demand from both media companies and in demand from advertisers. Is this a reflection of more sports moving to streaming or is live being redefined in the streaming era?
Live TV was well-distributed cable networks up until two years ago, when they really fell off. That was complemented with high quality VOD through the streaming services. Now, as cable continues to erode, there has to be a live alternative in a streaming environment. We’ve done really well with that with Roku Channel. We see incredible amounts of streaming hours in FAST environments, which is live for streaming. There’s some comfort from a consumer standpoint of having programming on with a guide and being able to consume news and sports live. I do know that a mix of VOD and live is going to be the way that the consumption happens.
I don’t think streaming changes the way advertisers are investing in live sports because it’s one of the very few can’t-miss opportunities in media today. Audiences will grow with a combination of linear and streaming, and I don’t think it will ever completely depart linear. Streaming is going to continue to complement even as subs go down in linear. What’s going to be interesting is what it does to sports rights, and we’re seeing that play out right now in the NBA renewal.