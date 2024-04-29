Roku’s new ad chief on upfront strategy and the demise of cookies

What are the areas of growth that are untapped in the TV and streaming space that you’re excited to dig into?

In the industry, partners and media companies like to tell clients about why they’re the best. I believe what we need to do and what we are doing is talking about how we help solve marketer and agency problems every day, and framing it through the lens of simplifying and helping solve the very fragmented premium video ecosystem in streaming. It was much easier through a linear TV lens, even modern cable was much easier—forget decades ago when there were three or five networks.

Two of the challenges that pop up more frequently than others are the ability to help manage an efficient reach and frequency across a very fragmented landscape, ideally, doing that across both linear and CTV holistically. Through our ACR dataset, we can help solve that problem by having an operating system as opposed to an individual media platform.

The other is somewhat related, but scaling first-party data. That’s a solved problem in programmatic and social for the most part, not as much in the premium video world. There really isn’t anywhere else with our scale that has an open ethos to it in the premium video world, and that’s something that clients want to do more and more of. They’ve invested quite a bit over the last number of years in their own first-party data and martech and I saw that firsthand at Publicis. So we want to be able to allow marketers and agencies to utilize and get more out of those investments.