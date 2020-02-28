TV Upfront and NewFront 2020 calendar

Special Report: TV Upfront

The TV Upfronts and the NewFronts will kick off in just a few weeks, which means the next few months will be filled with lots of shrimp, influencers you don't know and jokes from late-night hosts about TV measurement. 

While the number of cable network dog-and-pony shows have dwindled significantly amid years of consolidation, A&E Networks and AMC Networks will make their pitches to advertisers in March. Discovery, which historically also held its New York event outside of the May upfront week, will now join the likes of NBCUniversal, Disney and ViacomCBS with a presentation on May 12. 

This year’s IAB-hosted NewFronts will include familiar faces like The New York Times, YouTube and Twitter, as well as some high-profile new additions like Amazon and Roku. 

The IAB is looking to beef up the event—which will span a week-and-a-half after being reduced to just a week last year—by including mini conferences surrounding audio and streaming. The audio event will take place on May 1, while streaming will run on May 4 and May 5. 

To stay up-to-date on where and when the biggest presentations and parties will take place, bookmark this calendar (below). You can sort by media company or date.

Upfronts/NewFronts Calendar 2020
Freewheel March 12, 8 a.m. TheTimesCenter
AMC Networks March 18, 6 p.m. The Shed, Hudson Yards
A&E Networks March 25, 5:30 p.m. Jazz at Lincoln Center
New York Times April 27, 9 a.m. TBD
BBC News April 27, 12 p.m. TBD
Twitter April 27, 6 p.m. TBD
Vudu April 28, 9 a.m. TBD
Roku April 28, 12 p.m. TBD
Conde Nast April 28, 3 p.m. TBD
Verizon Media April 28, 6 p.m. TBD
Vice Media Group April 29, 3 p.m. TBD
Ellen Digital Network April 29, 6 p.m. TBD
Meredith Corporation April 30, 9 a.m. TBD
Amazon April 30, 11:30 a.m. TBD
Digitas April 30, 2 p.m. TBD
YouTube April 30, 6 p.m. TBD
Hulu May 6, 9 a.m. TBD

Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

