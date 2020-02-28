TV Upfront and NewFront 2020 calendar
The TV Upfronts and the NewFronts will kick off in just a few weeks, which means the next few months will be filled with lots of shrimp, influencers you don't know and jokes from late-night hosts about TV measurement.
While the number of cable network dog-and-pony shows have dwindled significantly amid years of consolidation, A&E Networks and AMC Networks will make their pitches to advertisers in March. Discovery, which historically also held its New York event outside of the May upfront week, will now join the likes of NBCUniversal, Disney and ViacomCBS with a presentation on May 12.
This year’s IAB-hosted NewFronts will include familiar faces like The New York Times, YouTube and Twitter, as well as some high-profile new additions like Amazon and Roku.
The IAB is looking to beef up the event—which will span a week-and-a-half after being reduced to just a week last year—by including mini conferences surrounding audio and streaming. The audio event will take place on May 1, while streaming will run on May 4 and May 5.
To stay up-to-date on where and when the biggest presentations and parties will take place, bookmark this calendar (below). You can sort by media company or date.